Paris 2024 Live Updates, August 10, Day 15: Reetika Hooda in action in wrestling; Vinesh Phogat CAS verdict likely today

- August 10, 2024 13:15Men’s Marathon underway
Tamirat Tola of Ethiopia is in the lead 30 kms into the race. He is followed by Emile Cairess of Great Britain and Deresa Geleta of Ethiopia.
- August 10, 2024 12:21What’s in store for India today?
