MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: France takes little solace from reaching semifinals after exit

Securing a place in the final four saw coach Didier Deschamps achieve a contract target and he is set to remain at the helm for two more years, but few in the French set-up will emerge with much credit from the tournament in Germany.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 17:03 IST , DORTMUND - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
France’s Kylian Mbappe in action.
France’s Kylian Mbappe in action. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

France’s Kylian Mbappe in action. | Photo Credit: AP

France was among the favourites for Euro 2024 and while it reached the semifinal stage, its exit left many feeling that its tournament had been a failure.

Securing a place in the final four saw coach Didier Deschamps achieve a contract target and he is set to remain at the helm for two more years, but few in the French set-up will emerge with much credit from the tournament in Germany.

Their much-vaunted forward line left with reputations battered and attacking midfielder Antoine Griezmann with questions over his international future.

Even their defence, which had stood firm throughout the tournament, crumbled when needed the most as they allowed Spain to fight back for a 2-1 win in Tuesday’s semifinal in Munich.

ALSO READ | Spain edges past France 2-1 as Lamine Yamal scores record-breaking goal to enter final

Kylian Mbappe was perhaps the biggest disappointment, contributing only a penalty and an assist, but with mitigating circumstances.

A broken nose in France’s opener against Austria threatened a premature end to his participation but after missing the next match, he returned with a mask to protect his face.

He said it had inhibited him in subsequent games so when he emerged on Tuesday to play without it, supporters would have been hoping a liberated Mbappe would produce an inspired performance of old.

It started well enough with an inch-perfect elevated pass for Randal Kolo Muani’s goal but rapidly descended into a sequence of predictable cut-ins followed by off-target shots.

“The competition was a failure. I wanted to be European champion but we’re not,” he told reporters. It’s football. We have to move on. We’re going home, it’s simple.

“I have to rest. Afterwards, I’m leaving for a new life,” the Real Madrid-bound forward added.

Griezmann set a French record on Tuesday when he came on as a second half substitute to play a 36th match at the Euros and World Cup combined.

Usually contributing in many guises to the French cause, he was largely anonymous at this tournament, unable to break out of a slump and certainly not helped by concerns about his form that grew louder and louder.

“I started the tournament badly but I felt better and better, even if I ended up on the bench,” he said.

ALSO READ | We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain

“I’ll be back ... I tried to give everything, in different positions too, I had to adapt. This is the life of a footballer. Others didn’t play a minute, it’s not me who’s going to complain.”

Among the few positives for the French was the form of goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who has overcome several injury setbacks to emerge as worthy replacement for Hugo Lloris.

Defenders Jules Kounde and William Saliba were outstanding at times, though man for man the whole French side were undone by a far superior Spanish outfit at the Munich Football Arena.

No doubt France will be back again, among the favourites in two years’ time for the World Cup, and if the chastening experience in Germany spurs it to improve then it could be said something good came out of Euro 2024.

However, as it headed home on Wednesday there was little to savour.

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

France /

Spain

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United flop Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 70/1 (9); Sikander Raza removes Jaiswal for 36
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 45/3 after England opts to bowl; Stokes removes debutant Louis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: France takes little solace from reaching semifinals after exit
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Record goal scorer Giroud bows out anonymously after France vs Spain semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Manchester United flop Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Record goal scorer Giroud bows out anonymously after France vs Spain semifinal
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: France takes little solace from reaching semifinals after exit
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: Lamine Yamal’s touch of genius makes football feel alive in Spain’s win
    Aashin Prasad
  5. Copa America 2024: Who is the referee for Uruguay vs Colombia semifinal?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Manchester United flop Van De Beek confirms Old Trafford exit
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs ZIM LIVE Score; 3rd T20I: India 70/1 (9); Sikander Raza removes Jaiswal for 36
    Team Sportstar
  3. ENG vs WI Live Score, 1st Test: West Indies 45/3 after England opts to bowl; Stokes removes debutant Louis
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: France takes little solace from reaching semifinals after exit
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: Record goal scorer Giroud bows out anonymously after France vs Spain semifinal
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment