MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Spanish teenager Yamal coy over ‘dream come true’ wonder strike against France in semifinals

Sixteen-year-old Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pele to become the youngest player to score in a World Cup or Euros with a stunning 21st-minute strike that sailed into the top corner.

Published : Jul 10, 2024 09:31 IST , MUNICH, GERMANY - 3 MINS READ

Reuters
Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Euro 2024 semifinal against France in Munich, Germany on Tuesday.
Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Euro 2024 semifinal against France in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Spain’s Lamine Yamal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal during the Euro 2024 semifinal against France in Munich, Germany on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Spain teenager Lamine Yamal on Tuesday sought to play down excitement over his wonder goal against France, but said reaching the European Championship final was a dream come true for him - and his mother too.

Sixteen-year-old Yamal eclipsed Brazilian great Pele to become the youngest player to score in a World Cup or Euros with a stunning 21st-minute strike that sailed into the top corner, helping Spain come from a goal down to beat France 2-1.

He was asked how he felt about scoring what could be the goal of Euro 2024.

“I’m really happy for the victory and for getting to the final. I don’t know if it’s the best goal of the tournament but it’s the most special for me because getting to a final with the national team in the Euros is something super special for me,” he told reporters.

With his creativity, pace and panache, Yamal has glittered as part of a Spain side which has won all its six matches at Euro 2024. It is now within reach of a record-breaking fourth Euros title.

His coach Luis de la Fuente described Yamal’s goal as “a touch of genius”.

READ | We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain

Yamal was asked if he was aware he had become an icon of the tournament and said it did not matter what people thought of his individual contribution.

“I try not to look at that too much. I don’t know if I’m the icon or not. That doesn’t really help anything on the pitch. I need to help my team, that’s what I try to do and that’s what I tried to do today,” he said.

“I was really happy after the final whistle. It’s a dream come true, reaching a final with the senior national team.”

He added: “Even my mum said it was her dream too. So I’m really happy that was my goal against France, my first goal against France, in a semifinal.”

Yamal’s goal and defeat of France was the perfect reply to an earlier remark by French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who had reportedly said the impressive Yamal would have to do much more against Les Bleus if he wanted to play in the final.

Yamal during the match ran to a television camera yelling “speak now, speak now”.

He was asked who he was talking to, but declined to say.

“The person I’m talking about, this person will know who this person is,” he said. 

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Lamine Yamal /

Spain /

France

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Spanish teenager Yamal coy over ‘dream come true’ wonder strike against France in semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
  4. Euro 2024: Failure in front of goal cost France, says Deschamps
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on International

  1. Euro 2024: Spanish teenager Yamal coy over ‘dream come true’ wonder strike against France in semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Euro 2024: Southgate defends reluctance to use his bench
    Reuters
  3. Euro 2024: Failure in front of goal cost France, says Deschamps
    Reuters
  4. Euro 2024: We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain
    AFP
  5. Euro 2024: Spain’s Rodri calls for more protection for players after Pedri’s tournament ends due to knee injury
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Spanish teenager Yamal coy over ‘dream come true’ wonder strike against France in semifinals
    Reuters
  2. Paris 2024: World 200m champion Shericka Jackson suffers apparent injury in race with Olympics on horizon
    AP
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: USA announces team for athletics, Athing Mu not included in relay pool
    AP
  4. Euro 2024: Failure in front of goal cost France, says Deschamps
    Reuters
  5. Euro 2024: We didn’t do enough, says Mbappe after France’s semifinal defeat against Spain
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment