Spain vs France, Euro 2024: Why is Le Normand not playing in ESP v FRA semifinal clash?

Spain’s trusted centre-back Robin Le Normand is not playing in its crucial semifinal clash against France in the Euro 2024 semifinal at the Munich football arena.

Le Normand has played five matches so far in the Euros with 360 minutes on the pitch. He has attempted six tackles, recovered the ball 22 times and made 10 clearances making him a rock at the backline, paired with Aymeric Laporte.

Despite him being a regular starter for Spain, he is not playing in the clash against France because of receiving a second yellow card in the quarterfinal match against Germany.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry a yellow card into the semifinal. However, if they get booked in the quarterfinal for the second time, they will miss the semifinal. )

Red Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets a red card, he is sent off from the game and is automatically suspended for the next match.