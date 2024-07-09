New football hierarchy raises the bar at Man Utd, says Ten Hag

Manchester United have raised the bar with changes to the football hierarchy and are in a strong position to move forward, manager Erik ten Hag said less than a week after signing a contract extension.

Ten Hag led United to a thrilling FA Cup final victory over holders Manchester City to help silence speculation around his job and somewhat salvage a disappointing season that saw them finish a worst-ever eighth in the Premier League.

The 54-year-old signed a new contract on Thursday to extend his stay at the club until 2026, giving the Dutchman another chance to restore the record 20-times English champions to former glories. He said he is excited for the upcoming season.

“Very, otherwise I wouldn’t extend my contract,” Ten Hag said in an interview on Tuesday for the team’s website.

“I’m here now for two years. As I said, I came here to win, to win titles, trophies. We won two trophies (FA Cup and 2022-23 League Cup), after a dry (spell) of six years, so we are in a good direction.

“Now, with the new ownership coming in, they can help us. They are very supportive. We’ve made a process, which we’ve constructed across the summer and we are in a very good position, a very strong position to go and attack.”

ALSO READ | Timid France hopes to ‘mask’ attacking weaknesses for a shot at title

Since British billionaire and INEOS chairman Jim Ratcliffe took charge of football operations, Dan Ashworth began work as sporting director. The new football hierarchy also includes Jason Wilcox, who has been the club’s technical director since April.

“We are so pleased that around the football, around the first team, we have a strong structure that will help us,” Ten Hag said. “They are really supportive and that will help us in many ways, like in scouting and recruitment, like in the departments of medical and performance.

“They will be so supportive and that will raise the bar.”

Injuries delivered a huge blow to United’s 2023-24 season, particularly on the back line with veteran defenders Harry Maguire and Luke Shaw both sidelined for much of the campaign.

A team spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that United are exploring various options, amid reports they are keen on a major overhaul of the defence.

Ten Hag hopes the team can carry momentum from their FA Cup win into the upcoming campaign.

“(The FA Cup final) was a brilliant day, it was one of the best days, for many persons,” he said as the team gathered at Carrington Training Centre on Tuesday.

“I know we made many fans very happy and it proves how we can compete with the best. We can beat them and so that has to give us confidence for the future, that we can take it from here, that we built our belief even further but we know we have to set high standards... and to live them every day.”

Ten Hag is paying close attention to the European Championship where United’s Kobbie Mainoo and Shaw are part of the England squad who will face the Netherlands in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

“Of course (I’ve spoken to them),” Ten Hag said. “Everyone is really excited. Football is so important in culture in England, as it is in Holland. It will be a great match -- let the best win.”

United kick off their pre-season on Monday against Norwegian team Rosenborg in Trondheim.