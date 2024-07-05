MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Premier League: Liverpool’s Slot hopes to build on Klopp’s winning culture

Slot said he was not looking to bring wholesale changes to the club, but has taken some time to look for areas to improve before arriving at Anfield.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 19:42 IST , LIVERPOOL, England - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot holds a team jersey during a photocall at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, England, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)
New Liverpool manager Arne Slot holds a team jersey during a photocall at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, England, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) | Photo Credit: Peter Byrne
infoIcon

New Liverpool manager Arne Slot holds a team jersey during a photocall at the AXA Training Centre, Liverpool, England, Friday, July 5, 2024. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP) | Photo Credit: Peter Byrne

Newly arrived Liverpool coach Arne Slot is not worried about filling Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, but is happy to build on the strong base left behind by the former manager, the Dutchman said on Friday.

Liverpool won almost every major honour during Klopp’s nine-year stay including the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup, and Slot said he admired the winning culture he instilled in the team.

“When (Klopp) arrived he said he was the normal one but what made him special is the impression he left behind,” Slot told reporters at his first press conference as Liverpool manager.

“Yeah, there are big shoes to fill, but you can also look at it in a way that you inherited a squad that has a winning culture... the past has shown there is a possibility for them to win some trophies.”

Slot, who won the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord in 2023, said he was not looking to bring wholesale changes to the club, but has taken some time to look for areas to improve before arriving at Anfield.

“It’s a collaboration... there are many more people that can bring in their opinions. That’s the way I’ve worked in recent years and I like to work like this to be honest,” he said.

“I feel fortunate that I am going to a club where normally not many transfers go out... I’m expecting (the management) to keep the most of our players. And from there on we can only build.”

Related Topics

Arne Slot /

Liverpool /

Jurgen Klopp /

Premier League /

Premier League 2024-25

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool’s Slot hopes to build on Klopp’s winning culture
    Reuters
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 67/1 (9); Wolvaardt falls for 33 to Radha Yadav
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called... F1
    Reuters
  4. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  5. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Premier League

  1. Premier League: Liverpool’s Slot hopes to build on Klopp’s winning culture
    Reuters
  2. Erik Ten Hag signs two-year extension with Manchester United
    AP
  3. Premier League: Manchester United hires Ashworth from Newcastle as sporting director
    Team Sportstar
  4. Friedkin Group in exclusive talks to buy Everton
    Reuters
  5. Spurs’ Son accepts teammate Bentancur’s apology for racist remark
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Premier League: Liverpool’s Slot hopes to build on Klopp’s winning culture
    Reuters
  2. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 67/1 (9); Wolvaardt falls for 33 to Radha Yadav
    Team Sportstar
  3. Brad Pitt’s F1 movie to be called... F1
    Reuters
  4. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  5. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment