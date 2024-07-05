Premier League: Liverpool’s Slot hopes to build on Klopp’s winning culture

Newly arrived Liverpool coach Arne Slot is not worried about filling Jurgen Klopp’s shoes, but is happy to build on the strong base left behind by the former manager, the Dutchman said on Friday.

Liverpool won almost every major honour during Klopp’s nine-year stay including the Champions League, the Premier League and the FA Cup, and Slot said he admired the winning culture he instilled in the team.

“When (Klopp) arrived he said he was the normal one but what made him special is the impression he left behind,” Slot told reporters at his first press conference as Liverpool manager.

“Yeah, there are big shoes to fill, but you can also look at it in a way that you inherited a squad that has a winning culture... the past has shown there is a possibility for them to win some trophies.”

Slot, who won the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord in 2023, said he was not looking to bring wholesale changes to the club, but has taken some time to look for areas to improve before arriving at Anfield.

“It’s a collaboration... there are many more people that can bring in their opinions. That’s the way I’ve worked in recent years and I like to work like this to be honest,” he said.

“I feel fortunate that I am going to a club where normally not many transfers go out... I’m expecting (the management) to keep the most of our players. And from there on we can only build.”