MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lionel Messi starts, starting lineups out, Score, ARG v ECU

ARG vs ECU: Follow live updates from the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match from the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Updated : Jul 05, 2024 06:08 IST

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium.
Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
lightbox-info

Lionel Messi of Argentina warms up prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 quarter-final match between Argentina and Ecuador at NRG Stadium. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match from the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This is Aneesh Dey taking you through all the pre-match buildup and bringing you minute-by-minute updates from the clash.

  • July 05, 2024 06:05
    ICYMI: There will be no extra-time in this match if scores are level after 90 minutes

    Why is there no extra-time in quarterfinal or semifinal of Copa America 2024?

    The Copa America 2024 has moved into its quarterfinal stage as eight teams remain in the running for South American glory.

  • July 05, 2024 05:44
    Which individual battles to look out for in Argentina vs Ecuador?

    Copa America 2024: Key battles to look out for during Argentina vs Ecuador quarterfinal

    Here are the top four player match-ups that could have an impact on the result of the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal between Argentina and Ecuador

  • July 05, 2024 05:24
    Argentina vs Ecuador starting line-ups - Lionel Messi starts!

    Argentina starting XI (4-4-2): E. Martinez (GK); Molina, Romero, Tagliafico, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Gonzalez; Messi, L. Martinez 


    Ecuador starting XI (4-3-2-1): Dominguez(GK); Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Guezo, Franco, Caicedo; Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia

  • July 05, 2024 05:11
    Sportstar’s prediction of how Argentina and Ecuador will start

    Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal match

    Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who missed its final group fixture against Peru with hamstring discomfort, took part in full practices this week and should return on Thursday.

  • July 05, 2024 04:59
    PREVIEW

    Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).


    Argentina finished at the top of Group A, winning all three matches against Canada, Chile and Peru, respectively. Ecuador finished as Group B runner-up, finishing below Venezuela. 


    La Albiceleste missed the services of Lionel Messi in their final group match against Peru after the Argentina captain suffered a minor injury, which he said wasn’t serious. However, Messi is set to return for the quarter-finals after returning to training.


    Read full preview HERE


    When and where will the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match kick off?


    The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will kick off on Friday, July 5 (6:30 AM IST) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?


    There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to live stream the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?


    There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app. 


    Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in the USA?


    The match will be telecasted across the FOX networks in the USA - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

Related Topics

Argentina /

Ecuador /

Copa America 2024 /

Lionel Messi

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lionel Messi starts, starting lineups out, Score, ARG v ECU
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Ecuador match in pictures, Copa America 2024 quarterfinals: ARG v ECU, Lionel Messi photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch ARG v ECU, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. LIVE Argentina vs Ecuador match in pictures, Copa America 2024 quarterfinals: ARG v ECU, Lionel Messi photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Portugal vs France quarterfinal match?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lionel Messi starts, starting lineups out, Score, ARG v ECU
    Team Sportstar
  4. Spain vs Germany, Euro 2024 Quarterfinal: Key stats and numbers ahead of ESP v GER
    Team Sportstar
  5. Why is there no extra-time in quarterfinal or semifinal of Copa America 2024?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lionel Messi starts, starting lineups out, Score, ARG v ECU
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Argentina vs Ecuador match in pictures, Copa America 2024 quarterfinals: ARG v ECU, Lionel Messi photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal match
    Team Sportstar
  5. Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch ARG v ECU, Preview
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment