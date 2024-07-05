Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE updates, Copa America 2024 quarterfinal: Lionel Messi starts, starting lineups out, Score, ARG v ECU

- July 05, 2024 06:05ICYMI: There will be no extra-time in this match if scores are level after 90 minutes
- July 05, 2024 05:44Which individual battles to look out for in Argentina vs Ecuador?
- July 05, 2024 05:24Argentina vs Ecuador starting line-ups - Lionel Messi starts!
Argentina starting XI (4-4-2): E. Martinez (GK); Molina, Romero, Tagliafico, Tagliafico; De Paul, Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Gonzalez; Messi, L. Martinez
Ecuador starting XI (4-3-2-1): Dominguez(GK); Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Guezo, Franco, Caicedo; Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia
- July 05, 2024 05:11Sportstar’s prediction of how Argentina and Ecuador will start
- July 05, 2024 04:59PREVIEW
Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).
Argentina finished at the top of Group A, winning all three matches against Canada, Chile and Peru, respectively. Ecuador finished as Group B runner-up, finishing below Venezuela.
La Albiceleste missed the services of Lionel Messi in their final group match against Peru after the Argentina captain suffered a minor injury, which he said wasn’t serious. However, Messi is set to return for the quarter-finals after returning to training.
Read full preview HERE
When and where will the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match kick off?
The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will kick off on Friday, July 5 (6:30 AM IST) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in the USA?
The match will be telecasted across the FOX networks in the USA - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).
