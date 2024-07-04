MagazineBuy Print

Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch ARG v ECU, Preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match between Argentina and Ecuador from the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 15:00 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina is set to make a return against Ecuador in the quarterfinals.
Lionel Messi of Argentina is set to make a return against Ecuador in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina is set to make a return against Ecuador in the quarterfinals. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).

Argentina finished at the top of Group A, winning all three matches against Canada, Chile and Peru, respectively. Ecuador finished as Group B runner-up, finishing below Venezuela.

La Albiceleste missed the services of Lionel Messi in their final group match against Peru after the Argentina captain suffered a minor injury, which he said wasn’t serious. However, Messi is set to return for the quarter-finals after returning to training.

Argentina has never lost to Ecuador at the Copa America, winning its 2021 quarter-final match against it 3-0.

As far as Ecuador is concerned, La Tri have qualified for the last eight of this tournament for the second successive time and made the quarterfinals in three of the previous four Copa Americas.

Ecuador has lost six of its previous seven competitive fixtures versus Argentina, with their last win against the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).

LIVE TELECAST AND STREAMING INFO

When and where will the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match kick off?
The Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will kick off on Friday, July 5 (6:30 AM IST) at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?
There is no official confirmation about on which Network the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be live telecasted in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to live stream the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match?
There is no official confirmation about on which platform the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match will be live streamed in India, however, you can follow the LIVE updates on Sportstar website and app.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Argentina vs Ecuador Copa America 2024 quarterfinal match in USA?
In the USA, the match will be telecasted across the FOX networks - FOX, FOX Sports 1 (FS1) and FOX Sports 2 (FS2).

  1. Team India T20 World Cup Celebration LIVE Updates: India heads to Mumbai for victory parade after leaving PM Modi’s residence in New Delhi
    Team Sportstar
  2. F1: Teenager Oliver Bearman to race for Haas in 2025
    Reuters
  3. Copa America 2024: Smooth sailing for Argentina, Uruguay emerges as credible challengers
    Aneesh Dey
  4. EURO 2024: Bellingham’s intervention, Ronaldo’s star power leads to security concerns
    Joan Mathew Jacob
  5. Euro 2024: Foden defends under-fire Southgate, says players must step up
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
