Argentina vs Ecuador LIVE streaming info, Copa America 2024: When, where to watch ARG v ECU, Preview

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on Thursday (Friday in IST).

Argentina finished at the top of Group A, winning all three matches against Canada, Chile and Peru, respectively. Ecuador finished as Group B runner-up, finishing below Venezuela.

La Albiceleste missed the services of Lionel Messi in their final group match against Peru after the Argentina captain suffered a minor injury, which he said wasn’t serious. However, Messi is set to return for the quarter-finals after returning to training.

Argentina has never lost to Ecuador at the Copa America, winning its 2021 quarter-final match against it 3-0.

As far as Ecuador is concerned, La Tri have qualified for the last eight of this tournament for the second successive time and made the quarterfinals in three of the previous four Copa Americas.

Ecuador has lost six of its previous seven competitive fixtures versus Argentina, with their last win against the Albiceleste coming in 2015 (2-0).

