What happened the last time France played Portugal in euro knockouts?

These two countries most recently faced in the group stage of the 2020 European Championship and in the knockout rounds of Euro 2016.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 08:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal.
FILE PHOTO: Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their second goal. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will take on Kyalian Mbappe’s France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The Selecao and the Les Blues will look to seal a spot in the semifinal by winning this monumental clash.

These two countries last met in the 2020 European Championship in the group stage with the encounter ending with a scoreline of 2-2. Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema scored braces for their respective teams on that day.

ALSO READ | How many European Championship titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Last France vs Portugal in Euro knockouts

However, it is their last clash in the Euros knockouts the stage was set for a finale.

On 10 July, 2016 the stage was set at the Stade de France in Paris.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy.
Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
lightbox-info

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was a big test for this resolute Portugal side, its opponent was the host nation France. Portugal was dealt a huge blow when it lost its talismanic leader Cristiano Ronaldo early in the first half through injury.

Portugal shrugged off the early setback to claim a first-ever major tournament trophy thanks to Eder’s 109th-minute strike, which was also his first competitive goal for the country.

The Selecao won its first major trophy on that day and Ronaldo added another feather to his illustrious career.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

