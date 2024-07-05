What happened the last time France played Portugal in euro knockouts?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal will take on Kyalian Mbappe’s France in the quarterfinal of Euro 2024 on Saturday at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg.

The Selecao and the Les Blues will look to seal a spot in the semifinal by winning this monumental clash.

These two countries last met in the 2020 European Championship in the group stage with the encounter ending with a scoreline of 2-2. Ronaldo and his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema scored braces for their respective teams on that day.

Last France vs Portugal in Euro knockouts

However, it is their last clash in the Euros knockouts the stage was set for a finale.

On 10 July, 2016 the stage was set at the Stade de France in Paris.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal (c) lifts the European Championship trophy. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It was a big test for this resolute Portugal side, its opponent was the host nation France. Portugal was dealt a huge blow when it lost its talismanic leader Cristiano Ronaldo early in the first half through injury.

Portugal shrugged off the early setback to claim a first-ever major tournament trophy thanks to Eder’s 109th-minute strike, which was also his first competitive goal for the country.

The Selecao won its first major trophy on that day and Ronaldo added another feather to his illustrious career.