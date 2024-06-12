EURO 2024: How many European Championship titles has Cristiano Ronaldo won?

Cristiano Ronaldo won the European Championships with Portugal in 2016 when the Selecao defeated hosts France in the final.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr striker, who has played the most games in Euros (25) throughout the last five editions is likely to play his last continental tournament in 2024.

In Euro 2024, Portugal is drawn in Group F alongside Czechia, Turkey and newcomers Georgia.

Let’s take a look at how Ronaldo and Portugal clinched its first-ever European Championship:

Portugal was drawn in Group F alongside Hungary, Iceland and Austria.

In its first match, the Selecao drew 1-1 against Iceland thanks to a strike from Nani.

The Fernando Santos-led team then played a goalless stalemate against Austria before rescuing a point against a spirited Hungary side in the last group game. Ronaldo grabbed a brace and Nani scored another in a six-goal thriller in Lyon.

Portugal came third in the group behind Hungary and Iceland and only managed to progress to the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams, only on goal difference.

Knockout Stage

In the round of 16, Portugal defeated Luka Modric’s Croatia in the dying minutes of extra time. Ricardo Quaresma slotted home from point-blank range after Danijel Subasic made a brilliant stop to deny Cristiano Ronaldo.

Then it defeated Poland in a nervy penalty shootout to book its place in the semifinal against Wales.

The first half of the semifinal was a scoreless affair with both teams taking a measured approach. However, just after the break, Ronaldo broke the deadlock with a bullet header from a set-piece, he then set up Nani for the second a few minutes later.

FINALE

FILE PHOTO: Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo holds the Euro 2016 championship trophy before the team’s match against Sweden. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The final in Paris was a big test for this resolute Portugal side, its opponent was the host nation France. Portugal was dealt a huge blow when it lost its talismanic leader Cristiano Ronaldo early in the first half through injury.

Portugal shrugged off the early setback to claim a first-ever major tournament trophy thanks to Eder’s 109th-minute strike, which was also his first competitive goal for the country.