Copa America 2024: Who will Argentina face in the semifinals?

Argentina beat Ecuador 4-2 on penalties in the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal on Thursday at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. This win booked the La Albiceleste’s berth in the semifinals.

In the 2024 edition’s semifinals, Argentina will face the winner of the Venezuela vs Canada quarterfinal set to be held on Friday at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is Argentina’s fifth successive semifinal appearance in the Copa America. In these last four editions, the side ended as runners up in 2015 and 2016, finished in third place in 2019, and won the title in 2021.