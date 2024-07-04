MagazineBuy Print

Why is there no extra-time in quarterfinal or semifinal of Copa America 2024?

Extra-time is when 30 minutes of extra football is players divided into two halves of 15 minutes each if the match is tied after 90 minutes of regulation time including the additional stoppage minutes.

Published : Jul 04, 2024 22:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina.
Lionel Messi of Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Lionel Messi of Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Copa America 2024 has moved into its quarterfinal stage as eight teams remain in the running for South American glory.

The quarterfinals are set to be held between Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6.

READ MORE | Copa America 2024: Which teams have qualified for the quarterfinals?

Debutants Canada set up a clash against Venezuela while defending champion Argentina will face Ecuador.

Colombia finished as Group D topper after its 1-1 draw against Brazil and will play Panama in the quarterfinals. Brazil, which finished as Group D runner-up will play Uruguay in the next round.

NO EXTRA-TIME IN QUARTERFINAL OR SEMIFINAL

Extra-time is when 30 minutes of extra football is players divided into two halves of 15 minutes each if the match is tied after 90 minutes of regulation time including the additional stoppage minutes. If the game is tied even after extra-time, the match goes onto penalty-shootout.

According the CONMEBOL tournament’s regulation, the quarterfinal and semifinal stages will not have any extra-time if the game is tied level after regulation time.

Even the third-place play-off match will not have any extra-time.

The final match is the only game in the Copa America 2024 where extra-time will be played.

What happens if a game is tied in Copa America 2024?

If a quarterfinal or semifinal match ends on a tie after 90 minutes, the game will not go into extra-time but straight into penalty-shootout.

Related Topics

Copa America 2024 /

Copa America /

Argentina /

Brazil /

Lionel Messi

