Argentina vs Ecuador, Copa America 2024: Predicted lineups; Formations; Team news ahead of ARG v ECU quarterfinal match

Defending champion Argentina will clash against Ecuador in the first quarterfinal of Copa America 2024 at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Argentine captain Lionel Messi, who missed its final group fixture against Peru with hamstring discomfort, took part in full practices this week and should return on Thursday.

Lautaro Martinez, leading the scoring charts with four goals in three games is expected to lead the attack. Alexis Mac Allister and Rodrigo De Paul are also expected to return to the starting lineup.

After missing their previous encounter through suspension, Ecuador’s record goalscorer Enner Valencia played the full 90 minutes on matchday three, replacing John Yeboah.

For Ecuador, its goalscorer Enner Valencia, Piero Huncapie and Moises Caicedo are the players to look out for.

Argentina vs Ecuador predicted lineups

Argentina predicted lineups (4-3-3): E. Martinez(GK); Molina, Romero, Li. Martinez, Tagliafico; Di Maria, De Paul, Mac Allister; Messi, La. Martinez, Alvarez

Ecuador predicted lineups (4-2-3-1): Dominguez(GK); Preciado, Torres, Pacho, Hincapie; Franco, M. Caicedo; Yeboah, Paez, Sarmiento; Valencia