Copa America 2024: Lisandro Martinez scores first goal for Argentina in quarterfinal against Ecuador

Defender Lisandro Martinez on Thursday scored his first goal for Argentina during the Copa America 2024 quarterfinal against Ecuador.

The goal came in the 35th minute when Lionel Messi swung in the ball from a corner, which was head flicked behind by a leaping Alexis Mac Allister’s head to behind Martinez.

The Manchester United centre-back headed the ball with power towards the net. Ecuador goalkeeper Alexander Dominguez’s effort to punch it out was in vain as the ball was comfortably inside the goal.

Martinez made his international debut for Argentina on March 22, 2019, in Argentina’s 1-3 defeat to Venezuela in an International Friendly match.

Prior to the quarterfinal match against Ecuador, the player had played in 20 games for his national team, which spanned tournaments like the 2021 Copa America and the FIFA World Cup 2022.