MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet

Eight-time champions India had ended its 41-year-old medal drought in Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a bronze medal.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 19:30 IST - 3 MINS READ

PTI
Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey team captain, during training at Sports Authority of India.
Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey team captain, during training at Sports Authority of India. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/MURALI KUMAR K
infoIcon

Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey team captain, during training at Sports Authority of India. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/MURALI KUMAR K

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh understands that Indian men’s hockey team will enter the Paris Games with huge expectations and promised to return from the French Capital with grand success which they would celebrate with passionate fans, just like the triumphant cricket team.

Eight-time champions India had ended its 41-year-old medal drought in Tokyo by winning a bronze medal.

“When we won a medal in Tokyo, it was like a tonic for hockey in India. This time our responsibility has increased, and everyone knows how much love and respect we have received after that medal,” Harmanpreet told PTI Bhasha.

“I will only say that you (countrymen) have been with us since the first day and we have also tried to give our best. This time too, we will give our 100 per cent from first to last match. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you.” Just like any other Indian, Harmanpreet was brimming with pride after India ended their 17-year-old wait for another T20 World Cup title.

ALSO READ: Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

The Indian cricket team was accorded an unprecedented welcome on its return to the country. A grand victory parade was organised followed by a felicitation ceremony at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

And now Harmanpreet is looking to give the countrymen a similar reason for celebration after their return from Paris.

“As a player there is nothing bigger than representing your country in a big tournament like World Cup and winning the trophy. The whole country is dancing with the cricketers. It is a matter of great pride that you have brought joy on everyone’s face,” he said.

“We also want to live these moments with the countrymen by winning the gold in Paris. There cannot be a matter of greater pride for me than this,” added Harmanpreet, who is gearing up for his third Olympics appearance.

ALSO READ: India needs to concede fewer penalty corners at Paris 2024 Olympics: Former men’s hockey team captain Rasquinha

The hockey team skipper, who has 188 goals from 219 matches for India, is a big admirer of Rohit Sharma.

“After losing the ODI World Cup final last year, he (Rohit) won the T20 World Cup which is a big thing. Rohit also had a long journey and has seen many ups and downs. The whole country is proud of him,” he said.

Harmanpreet, who will captain India for the first time in Olympics, is always calm and composed on the field -- attributes that are necessary for a leader.

“As a captain, there is a lot of responsibility and only if you remain calm on the field, will you be able to help others. I also try to stay cool during matches and practice sessions and motivate the players to give their best,” he said.

India did not have the best of outings in the FIH Pro League and Harmanpreet emphasised on the areas the team need to work upon before the Paris Games.

“In the Pro League our focus was on analysing our opponents and not disclosing everything. All the drag-flickers got a chance. It was a good performance but we could have done better,” he said.

“We have the best rusher and goalkeeper for PC defence but still drag-flick is getting difficult by the day. We have worked hard on this, we are analysing our rivals, who is their first rusher, what is their technique and how we can bring in variation.” India have been placed in a tough pool in the Olympics, along side Australia, Belgium, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland but Harmanpreet is not feeling the pressure.

“Whatever be the pool in Olympics, every team and every match is important. The first match is against New Zealand and right now the focus will be on them. We play to our strength.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Harmanpreet Singh /

Rohit Sharma /

FIH Pro League Hockey /

Paris 2024 Olympics

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 50/0 (7); Wolvaardt, Brits combine for 50-stand v IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  3. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 5: Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian doubles squash championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Hockey

  1. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  2. 1980 Olympics Special Interview Mervyn Fernandes: The gold medal was a recognition of our dedication and hard work
    Mervyn Fernandes
  3. 1976 Olympics Special Interview Ashok Diwan: We were on the 19th floor, and I just decided to jump from the balcony
    Ashok Diwan
  4. 1972 Olympics Special Interview Harbinder Singh: Munich was scary, heartbreaking and most unfortunate event in multi-sport Games
    Harbinder Singh
  5. 1964 Olympics Special Interview Gurbux Singh: Indian hockey’s redemption song in Tokyo
    Gurbux Singh
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India Women vs South Africa Women LIVE Score, First T20I: SA-W 50/0 (7); Wolvaardt, Brits combine for 50-stand v IND-W
    Team Sportstar
  2. Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet
    PTI
  3. Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 quarterfinal Tactical preview: Misfiring Mbappe, Ronaldo hold key in crunch clash
    Neeladri Bhattacharjee
  4. Indian sports wrap, July 5: Abhay Singh in two semis in Asian doubles squash championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Rule on captains’ communication with referees extended to all UEFA competitions
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment