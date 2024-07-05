MagazineBuy Print

Work in progress to host 2036 Olympics: PM Modi

PM Modi urged Paris Olympics-bound athletes to observe arrangements there and give feedback to help ensure a strong Indian bid for 2036 Games.

Published : Jul 05, 2024 11:14 IST , New Delhi - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha poses for a group photo with the Indian contingent heading for the upcoming Paris Olympics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha poses for a group photo with the Indian contingent heading for the upcoming Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya and Indian Olympic Association President PT Usha poses for a group photo with the Indian contingent heading for the upcoming Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI

Confident that India’s bid to host the 2036 Olympics will be successful, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged athletes bound for this month’s Paris Games to share their views on the arrangements in the French capital to help the country’s ambitious push to bring the showpiece here.

In an interaction with Paris-bound athletes, conducted both in person and online on Thursday, Modi said those travelling to the French capital would do the country a huge service by providing inputs from their experience.

“We are hoping to host the Olympics in 2036, it will help in creating a sporting atmosphere. Work is in progress to prepare infrastructure for it,” he said in the interaction, which was attended by the national men’s hockey team, the shooting contingent, boxers and track-and-field stars such as Neeraj Chopra.

The interaction’s complete video was shared by Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

“I won’t ask you to do anything in the middle of your events but when you are free, I would urge you to observe the arrangements. Your inputs will help our bid for 2036. We will have an understanding on how to make sure that we are better-prepared,” he added.

The upcoming Games will be held from July 26 to August 11 and India would be hoping to better its best ever tally of seven medals, including Chopra’s historic javelin throw gold, achieved in the Tokyo Games.

Over 100 Indian sportspersons have qualified for the Games, including an unprecedented 21 shooters, who would be aiming to end the medal drought of last two editions.

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
