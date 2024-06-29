MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paris 2024: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits NIS Patiala, encourages Olympic-bound athletes

“My conversation with Mirabai, Annu Rani and Abha convinces me that our athletes have received the best possible support in their preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” said Mandaviya.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 20:19 IST , PATIALA - 2 MINS READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.
FILE PHOTO: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. | Photo Credit: PTI

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday met with the Olympic-bound Indian athletes and also inspected the progress of the new infrastructure which is coming up inside the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS).

During his visit, Mandaviya met with weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, javelin thrower Annu Rani and shot putter Abha Khatua.

“My conversation with Mirabai, Annu Rani and Abha convinces me that our athletes have received the best possible support in their preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games,” he said.

Mirabai highlighted the immense support from the Sports Ministry, particularly in being able to secure the services of world renowned sports scientist Dr Aaron Horschig from St Louis in the United States of America while Annu Rani spoke glowingly about being able to train for an extended period of time at the European bases.

READ | Hockey India names core probable group for women’s coaching camp

Mandaviya also interacted with other athletes enrolled in the National Centre of Excellence here and some prominent coaches.

He asked them for suggestions on reducing the drop-out rates from competitive sport.

“You are getting the needed support. However, many of those who started with you, but didn’t win medals get left behind. What can we do for them?” he asked.

He also shared that in keeping up with PM Narendra Modi’s wish for overall development of sports, the government would encourage identification and nurturing of talent at the grassroot level.

The Sports Minister also took a review of NSNIS and visited the various fields of play, sports science facilities and the new infrastructure project sites.

He was also pleased with the progress of High Performance Centre for sports science and the kitchen and dining.

“I am delighted to be at hallowed NIS, the traditional home of Indian sport. It continues to a critical hub to not only produce coaches of quality who can make a change at the grassroot level but has also a great training facility. Some of our athletes who have trained at other centres around the world believe NIS is comparable with the best,” Mandaviya said.

Mandaviya then left for Panchkula where he was to unveil the Athletics Federation of India’s new logo at the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in the Tau Devi Lal Stadium.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mansukh Mandaviya /

NIS /

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics /

Mirabai Chanu /

Abha Khatua /

Annu Rani

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 32/2 (4); Rohit, Rishabh Pant fall in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Maharaj strikes twice as Rohit, Pant depart
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits NIS Patiala, encourages Olympic-bound athletes
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 28/2; Rohit, Pant fall in same over after India elects to bat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Paris 2024: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits NIS Patiala, encourages Olympic-bound athletes
    PTI
  2. ONE Friday Fights 68: Prajanchai crowned ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Champion
    Team Sportstar
  3. Russian judokas to boycott Paris 2024 Olympics after ‘humiliating conditions’ set by IOC
    AFP
  4. Indian Sports Wrap, June 29: Shubhankar Sharma shines in Italian Open
    Team Sportstar
  5. Tour de France 2024 embarks from Florence, Pogacar starts favourite
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 32/2 (4); Rohit, Rishabh Pant fall in one over
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Maharaj strikes twice as Rohit, Pant depart
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024: Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits NIS Patiala, encourages Olympic-bound athletes
    PTI
  4. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 28/2; Rohit, Pant fall in same over after India elects to bat
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment