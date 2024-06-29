MagazineBuy Print

US Open: Malvika Bansod shocks Kristy Gilmour to enter semifinals

Malvika Bansod, ranked 49th in the world, registered a 10-21 21-15 21-10 win over Kristy, a 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 13:40 IST , Fort Worth - 1 MIN READ

PTI
File - Malvika Bansod in action.
File - Malvika Bansod in action. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

File - Malvika Bansod in action. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s Malvika Bansod stunned Scotland’s Kristy Gilmour in a thrilling three-game match to advance to the women’s singles semifinals of the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

The 22-year-old from Nagpur, ranked 49th, registered a 10-21 21-15 21-10 win over Kristy, a 2014 Commonwealth Games silver medallist.

Malvika had defeated Kristy at the Hylo Open in 2022 when the Scot shuttler had retired in the second game due to an injury. The Indian had lost twice to Kristy in the past.

The Indian, who had won the Azerbaijan International challenge this year, will face sixth seeded Japanese Natsuki Nidaira next.

ALSO READ | 30 days left for Paris Olympics: List of Indian athletes who have qualified so far

In men’s singles, Priyanshu Rajawat produced a good show but couldn’t get past fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China, losing 21-15 11-21 18-21 in a quarterfinal match that lasted just over an hour.

Second seed Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost 17-21 21-17 19-21 to Japanese sixth seed Rui Hirokami and Yuna Kato to also end their campaign in the last eight round.

US Open /

Malvika Bansod

