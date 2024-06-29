MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs

IND vs SA: The Indian captain managed 257 runs from eight innings in this World Cup, averaging over 36 with a strike rate in excess of 156.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 20:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup 2024.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma plays a shot during the T20 World Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Rohit Sharma ended his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with five-ball nine against South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Indian captain thereby managed 257 runs from eight innings in this World Cup, averaging over 36 with a strike rate in excess of 156. At the time of his dismissal, Rohit was the highest scorer for India in the tournament, and the second-highest across all teams.

Rohit, expected to be playing his final T20 World Cup, notched up three half-centuries, including 92 off 41 against Australia during the Super Eight stage.

The 37-year-old played his first T20 World Cup in 2007 and made 42 appearances for the Men in Blue. His run tally now stands at 1,220 at an average over 35 and a strike rate of 133.04.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

South Africa /

Rohit Sharma

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 68/3 (9); Kohli, Axar Patel rebuild after top order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian batter to get out on duck in T20 World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 59/3; Rohit, Pant, Suryakumar fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI v ITA; Chiesa in starting lineup, Shaqiri benched
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian batter to get out on duck in T20 World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma becomes second captain after Williamson to play ICC finals across all formats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma break Indian record for most matches in ICC finals during IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 59/3; Rohit, Pant, Suryakumar fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 68/3 (9); Kohli, Axar Patel rebuild after top order collapse
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant becomes first Indian batter to get out on duck in T20 World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SA Final Live Scorecard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India 59/3; Rohit, Pant, Suryakumar fall inside PowerPlay
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI v ITA; Chiesa in starting lineup, Shaqiri benched
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment