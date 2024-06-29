T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma falls early in IND vs SA final, finishes campaign with 257 runs

Rohit Sharma ended his T20 World Cup 2024 campaign with five-ball nine against South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Saturday.

The Indian captain thereby managed 257 runs from eight innings in this World Cup, averaging over 36 with a strike rate in excess of 156. At the time of his dismissal, Rohit was the highest scorer for India in the tournament, and the second-highest across all teams.

Rohit, expected to be playing his final T20 World Cup, notched up three half-centuries, including 92 off 41 against Australia during the Super Eight stage.

The 37-year-old played his first T20 World Cup in 2007 and made 42 appearances for the Men in Blue. His run tally now stands at 1,220 at an average over 35 and a strike rate of 133.04.