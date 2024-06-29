IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma becomes second captain after Williamson to play ICC finals across all formats

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma entered the history books after becoming the first Indian captain to play ICC finals across all formats as India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Rohit is the second captain after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to achieve this feat.

Rohit captained India in the World Test Championship final in 2023 in England before leading it to the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kane Williamson led New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final, 2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand lost both white-ball tournaments while it beat India to win the inaugural World Test Championship title.