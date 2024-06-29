MagazineBuy Print

IND vs SA: Rohit Sharma becomes second captain after Williamson to play ICC finals across all formats

Rohit is the second captain after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to play ICC finals across all formats.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 19:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AP
India’s captain Rohit Sharma in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma entered the history books after becoming the first Indian captain to play ICC finals across all formats as India faces South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday.

Rohit is the second captain after New Zealand’s Kane Williamson to achieve this feat.

Rohit captained India in the World Test Championship final in 2023 in England before leading it to the ODI World Cup final in Ahmedabad.

New Zealand’s Kane Williamson.
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
New Zealand’s Kane Williamson. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Kane Williamson led New Zealand in the 2021 WTC final, 2019 ODI World Cup and 2021 T20 World Cup.

New Zealand lost both white-ball tournaments while it beat India to win the inaugural World Test Championship title.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
