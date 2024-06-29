IND vs SA Final Live Scoreboard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final match details:

Match start: 8:00 PM IST

Toss: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Live telecast in India:Star Sports Network

Live streaming in India:Disney+Hotstar

PREVIEW

India has not won an ICC title since 2013. South Africa has reached the final of a men’s World Cup for the first time, having lost all seven of its previous World Cup semifinals across formats.

Come Saturday, at the grand finale of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval here, a jinx will be broken.

This will be a battle between the two teams who have refused to finish second best, so far in the tournament. India, having overcome all challenges posed by varying conditions and quality opposition, will believe that a second T20 World Cup trophy is within arm’s reach.

PREDICTED XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman.

