MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore
Live

IND vs SA Final Live Scoreboard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years

IND vs SA: Catch the live score and updates from India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

Updated : Jun 29, 2024 17:55 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final.
Catch the live score and updates from the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar
infoIcon

Catch the live score and updates from the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 final being played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup 2024 Final match details:

Match start: 8:00 PM IST

Toss: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Live telecast in India:Star Sports Network

Live streaming in India:Disney+Hotstar

PREVIEW

India has not won an ICC title since 2013. South Africa has reached the final of a men’s World Cup for the first time, having lost all seven of its previous World Cup semifinals across formats.

Come Saturday, at the grand finale of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval here, a jinx will be broken.

This will be a battle between the two teams who have refused to finish second best, so far in the tournament. India, having overcome all challenges posed by varying conditions and quality opposition, will believe that a second T20 World Cup trophy is within arm’s reach.

PREDICTED XI

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh.

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi/Ottneil Baartman.

CHECK OUT THE FULL IND VS SA T20 WORLD CUP FINAL PREVIEW HERE - READ

THE SQUADS
INDIA
Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (vc), Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.
SOUTH AFRICA
Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ottneil Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Weather updates, rain expected in IND vs SA title clash; Predicted Lineups, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Final Live Scoreboard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dominant Celtics leaps across the Lakers
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. India vs South Africa LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who will win coin flip — IND’s Rohit Sharma or SA’s Aiden Markram?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. IND vs SA Final Live Scoreboard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  2. T20 World Cup: Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in finals
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs South Africa LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who will win coin flip — IND’s Rohit Sharma or SA’s Aiden Markram?
    Team Sportstar
  4. T20 World Cup: Full list of Player of the Tournament award winners from 2007 to 2022
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Conditions clear in Bridgetown ahead of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: Weather updates, rain expected in IND vs SA title clash; Predicted Lineups, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND vs SA Final Live Scoreboard, T20 World Cup 2024: Toss update at 7.30 PM IST; India eyes first ICC title in 11 years
    Team Sportstar
  3. Dominant Celtics leaps across the Lakers
    Rajdeep Saha
  4. India vs South Africa LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who will win coin flip — IND’s Rohit Sharma or SA’s Aiden Markram?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MotoGP: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment