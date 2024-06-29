MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket

Following India’s victory over in the 2024 T20 World Cup final in Bridgetown on Saturday, Virat Kohli declared his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:56 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the start the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, final match between India and South Africa.
Virat Kohli plays a shot during the start the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, final match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
infoIcon

Virat Kohli plays a shot during the start the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup cricket, final match between India and South Africa. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

Following India’s seven-run victory over South Africa in the 2024 T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Saturday, Virat Kohli declared his retirement from Twenty20 international cricket.

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final
    PTI
  3. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Reactions: India wins T20 World Cup 2024, beats South Africa in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. India wins T20 World Cup 2024 title, beats South Africa by seven runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final
    PTI
  3. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment