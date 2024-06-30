MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title

The title win on Saturday ended India’s 11-year-long ICC title drought after it last won a global tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 00:05 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma hugs teammate Hardik Pandya as they celebrate their win against South Africa.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma hugs teammate Hardik Pandya as they celebrate their win against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma hugs teammate Hardik Pandya as they celebrate their win against South Africa. | Photo Credit: AP

India clinched its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The title win on Saturday ended India’s 11-year-long ICC title drought after it last won a global tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy.

India’s ICC trophy cabinet now includes six titles. It won the ODI World Cup two times (1983, 2011), the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013.

INDIA RESULTS AT ICC TOURNAMENTS

Tournament Year Result
ODI World Cup 1975 Group Stage
ODI World Cup 1979 Group Stage
ODI World Cup 1983 Winner
ODI World Cup 1987 Semifinal
ODI World Cup 1992 Group Stage
ODI World Cup 1996 Semifinals
ODI World Cup 1999 Super 6s
Wills International Cup 1998 Semifinal
ICC KnockOut 2000 Runner-up
ICC Champions Trophy 2002 Winner
ODI World Cup 2003 Runner-up
ICC Champions Trophy 2004 Group Stage
ICC Champions Trophy 2006 Group Stage
ODI World Cup 2007 Group Stage
ICC World Twenty20 2007 Winner
ICC Champions Trophy 2009 Group Stage
ICC World Twenty20 2009 Super 8
ICC World Twenty20 2010 Super 8
ODI World Cup 2011 Winner
ICC World Twenty20 2012 Super 8
ICC Champions Trophy 2013 Winner
ICC World Twenty20 2014 Runner-up
ODI World Cup 2015 Semifinal
ICC World T20 2016 Semifinal
ICC Champions Trophy 2017 Runner-up
ODI World Cup 2019 Semifinal
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12
World Test Championship 2021 Runner-up
ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Semifinal
ODI World Cup 2023 Runner-up
ICC World Test Championship 2023 Runner-up
ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Winner

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

South Africa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Denmark LIVE score and updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  3. India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over
    Team Sportstar
  3. Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final
    PTI
  4. IND vs SA Final: Arshdeep Singh equals record for most wickets in single T20 World Cup edition
    Team Sportstar
  5. Virat Kohli equals record for second-most fours in T20 World Cup history during IND vs SA final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Denmark LIVE score and updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  3. India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  4. LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment