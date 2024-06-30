India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title

India clinched its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
The title win on Saturday ended India’s 11-year-long ICC title drought after it last won a global tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy.
India’s ICC trophy cabinet now includes six titles. It won the ODI World Cup two times (1983, 2011), the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013.
INDIA RESULTS AT ICC TOURNAMENTS
|Tournament
|Year
|Result
|ODI World Cup
|1975
|Group Stage
|ODI World Cup
|1979
|Group Stage
|ODI World Cup
|1983
|Winner
|ODI World Cup
|1987
|Semifinal
|ODI World Cup
|1992
|Group Stage
|ODI World Cup
|1996
|Semifinals
|ODI World Cup
|1999
|Super 6s
|Wills International Cup
|1998
|Semifinal
|ICC KnockOut
|2000
|Runner-up
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2002
|Winner
|ODI World Cup
|2003
|Runner-up
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2004
|Group Stage
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2006
|Group Stage
|ODI World Cup
|2007
|Group Stage
|ICC World Twenty20
|2007
|Winner
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2009
|Group Stage
|ICC World Twenty20
|2009
|Super 8
|ICC World Twenty20
|2010
|Super 8
|ODI World Cup
|2011
|Winner
|ICC World Twenty20
|2012
|Super 8
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2013
|Winner
|ICC World Twenty20
|2014
|Runner-up
|ODI World Cup
|2015
|Semifinal
|ICC World T20
|2016
|Semifinal
|ICC Champions Trophy
|2017
|Runner-up
|ODI World Cup
|2019
|Semifinal
|ICC T20 World Cup
|2021
|Super 12
|World Test Championship
|2021
|Runner-up
|ICC T20 World Cup
|2022
|Semifinal
|ODI World Cup
|2023
|Runner-up
|ICC World Test Championship
|2023
|Runner-up
|ICC T20 World Cup
|2024
|Winner
