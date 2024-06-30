India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title

India clinched its second T20 World Cup title after beating South Africa by seven runs in the final at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

The title win on Saturday ended India’s 11-year-long ICC title drought after it last won a global tournament back in 2013 - the ICC Champions Trophy.

India’s ICC trophy cabinet now includes six titles. It won the ODI World Cup two times (1983, 2011), the T20 World Cup in 2007 and 2024 and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2002 and 2013.

INDIA RESULTS AT ICC TOURNAMENTS