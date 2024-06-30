Rohit Sharma retires: LIVE reactions, India captain announces T20I retirement after winning T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 internationals after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa in the final on Saturday.
More to follow.
