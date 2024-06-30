MagazineBuy Print

Rohit Sharma retires: LIVE reactions, India captain announces T20I retirement after winning T20 World Cup

India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 internationals after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa in the final on Saturday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 01:52 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup.
India captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

India captain Rohit Sharma celebrate with the ICC Men’s T20 Cricket World Cup. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India captain Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20 internationals after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, beating South Africa in the final on Saturday.

More to follow.

