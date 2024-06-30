In the 48th minute, Joachim Andersen scored for Denmark against Germany however, after a brief VAR check, the goal was turned down because of off-side.

Christian Eriksen curled a free-kick into the box as the ball was tapped into the net by Andersen but he was offside during the build up play and hence after a long VAR check, the goal was not given because off-side.

Andersen was offside by a fine margin inside the box which is why it took a brief check.

A player is in an offside position if:

Any part of the head, body or feet is in the opponents’ half (excluding the halfway line) and any part of the head, body or feet is nearer to the opponents’ goal line than both the ball and the second-last opponent

The hands and arms of all players, including the goalkeepers, are not considered. For the purposes of determining offside, the upper boundary of the arm is in line with the bottom of the armpit.

Moments later, Andersen made a hand-ball offense inside Denmark’s box giving Germany a penalty which was converted by Kai Havertz.