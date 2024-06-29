Key Updates
- June 30, 2024 00:311’
The last three encounters between the two nations has ended in a tie but tonight we’ll get a result even if it needs an extra-time or a penalty shootout.
- June 30, 2024 00:30KICK-OFF!!!
The Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark is under way. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
- June 30, 2024 00:21Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash
- June 30, 2024 00:20LIVE action next!!!!
The players are about to come on to the field in Dortmund, we are just moments away from the start of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.
- June 29, 2024 23:55Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?
- June 29, 2024 23:49Why is Jonathan Tah not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
- June 29, 2024 23:30Denmark starting lineup
Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestrergaard, Maehle, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Bah, Hojbjerg, Hojlund
- June 29, 2024 23:28Germany starting XI
Neuer; Rudiger, Raum,Kimmich, Schlotterbeck; Kross, Andrich, Gundogan; Sane, Musiala, Havertz
- June 29, 2024 22:51Germany vs Dermany, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups
- June 29, 2024 22:51Preview
Having topped the group and with the whole nation behind his team, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has tough decisions to make ahead of a last-16 clash with a Denmark side who have smouldered, but not yet caught fire at Euro 2024.
- June 29, 2024 22:51Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Euro 2024 round of 16 fixture between Germany and Denmark being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.
