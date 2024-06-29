MagazineBuy Print

Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Eriksen, Rudiger start in round of 16 clash

GER v DEN: Follow the Live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

Updated : Jun 30, 2024 00:35 IST

Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. 

  • June 30, 2024 00:31
    1’

    The last three encounters between the two nations has ended in a tie but tonight we’ll get a result even if it needs an extra-time or a penalty shootout. 

  • June 30, 2024 00:30
    KICK-OFF!!!

    The Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark is under way. Stay tuned as we bring you live updates from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany. 

  • June 30, 2024 00:21
    Photo gallery from GER v DEN

    LIVE Germany vs Denmark match in pictures, Euro 2024: Photo gallery from GER v DEN

    GER v DEN live pictures: Catch the real-time photos from the Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match being played at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

  • June 30, 2024 00:21
    Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash

    Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Wirtz, Mittelstadt benched; Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash

    GER v DEN: As the knockout stage of the European Championship starts, here are the top talking points and statistics from the clash between Germany and Denmark.

  • June 30, 2024 00:20
    LIVE action next!!!!

    The players are about to come on to the field in Dortmund, we are just moments away from the start of the Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark. Stay tuned for LIVE updates.

  • June 29, 2024 23:55
    Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

    Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

    Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 Round of 16 match being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

  • June 29, 2024 23:52
    Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?

    Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?

    Young German sensation Florian Wirtz has been left out of Germany’s squad against Denmark in its Euro 2024 round of 16 match.

  • June 29, 2024 23:49
    Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?

    Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?

    Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand is not playing in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash against Switzerland at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

  • June 29, 2024 23:49
    Why is Jonathan Tah not playing in Germany vs Denmark?

    Euro 2024 round of 16: Why is Jonathan Tah not playing in Germany vs Denmark?

    The Bayer Leverkusen defender is not in the squad for the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 clash being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

  • June 29, 2024 23:30
    Denmark starting lineup

    Schmeichel; Andersen, Vestrergaard, Maehle, Christensen, Delaney, Eriksen, Skov Olsen, Bah, Hojbjerg, Hojlund

  • June 29, 2024 23:28
    Germany starting XI

    Neuer; Rudiger, Raum,Kimmich, Schlotterbeck; Kross, Andrich, Gundogan; Sane, Musiala, Havertz

  • June 29, 2024 22:51
    Germany vs Dermany, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups

    Germany vs Dermany, Euro 2024: Predicted lineups; Team news ahead of GER v DEN Round of 16 clash

    Take a loos at the predicted lineups before Germany takes on Denmark in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 match at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

  • June 29, 2024 22:51
    Head-to-head record

    Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: All-time head-to-head record ahead of GER v DEN Round of 16 match

    This will be the 29th meeting between Germany and Denmark in which the former has won 15 time, while the latter last five victories to its name.

  • June 29, 2024 22:51
    Preview

    Having topped the group and with the whole nation behind his team, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has tough decisions to make ahead of a last-16 clash with a Denmark side who have smouldered, but not yet caught fire at Euro 2024.

    GER v DEN, Euro 2024: Striker choice an issue for Germany as Denmark await

    Germany has enjoyed the tournament at home so far, scoring seven goals in its first two matches and progressed to the round of 16 as the Group A topper.

  • June 29, 2024 22:51
    Live-streaming info

    Germany vs Denmark LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, GER v DEN preview

    Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Germany vs Denmark.

  • June 29, 2024 22:51
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of Euro 2024 round of 16 fixture between Germany and Denmark being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund. 

  • June 29, 2024 22:51
