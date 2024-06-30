LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning

- June 30, 2024 01:32Follow the match live below:
- June 30, 2024 01:31Match resumes
Referee Michael Oliver resumes play to the relief of thousands of fans in the stadium and the contest starts with a drop ball, exactly from where the match had stopped.
- June 30, 2024 01:29Weather Update!!!
Strong cells capable of producing thunder and maybe even hail are near Dortmund. Germany is currently playing against Denmark and if these cells come toward Dortmund, the fans inside the stadium should make sure to have a way to stay dry.
- June 30, 2024 01:28Match to restart
After a delay of 20 minutes, the match is about to resume.
- June 30, 2024 01:27Official statement from UEFA
Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms and heavy rain) in Dortmund, it has been decided to suspend the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark. UEFA will make an announcement on the resumption of the match in due course.
- June 30, 2024 01:27Players are coming out on sidelines to warm-up
German players are coming out onto the pitch to warm-up as we look for the restart.
- June 30, 2024 01:26Dortmund current weather
Current weather in Dortmund
Precipitation: 43%
Humidity: 54%
Wind: 10 km/h
Thunderstorms occur. There will be squalls with speeds of around 80km/h (22 m/s, 44 kn, Bft 9) as well as heavy rain with precipitation amounts between 15 l/m² and 25 l/m² per hour and small-grain hail
- June 30, 2024 01:25Referee stopped the play due to safety reasons
The match has been stopped by the referee Michael Oliver as the safety of the players and the spectators are of paramount importance.
- June 30, 2024 01:23Hailstorm hits Dortmund
Rain and hail lashes parts of Dortmund including where Signal Iduna Park, where the match is being played.
- June 30, 2024 01:20Its raining hard in Dortmund
It is raining very heavily in Dortmund. The fans are rushing for shelters. The match officials are consulting and we’ll get further updates soon!! Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates.
- June 30, 2024 01:18Match suspended after the half-hour mark
The round of 16 match in Euro 2024 between Germany and Denmark at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund was stopped by the referee after the half-hour mark, in Germany on Saturday.
The incident happened in the 36th minute when lightning struck over the stadium and the referee Anthony Taylor signalled the game to be stopped, with the stadium later announcing that fixture was suspended.
