LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning

June 30, 2024 01:18

Match suspended after the half-hour mark

The round of 16 match in Euro 2024 between Germany and Denmark at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund was stopped by the referee after the half-hour mark, in Germany on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 36th minute when lightning struck over the stadium and the referee Anthony Taylor signalled the game to be stopped, with the stadium later announcing that fixture was suspended.