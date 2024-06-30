LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning

MagazineBuy Print

Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning

Follow the live weather updates of the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 fixture, being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

Updated : Jun 30, 2024 01:58 IST

Team Sportstar
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Germany v Denmark - Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany - June 29, 2024 Players walk off the pitch after referee Michael Oliver suspended the game due to adverse weather conditions REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Germany v Denmark - Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany - June 29, 2024 Players walk off the pitch after referee Michael Oliver suspended the game due to adverse weather conditions REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen
lightbox-info

Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Round of 16 - Germany v Denmark - Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany - June 29, 2024 Players walk off the pitch after referee Michael Oliver suspended the game due to adverse weather conditions REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen | Photo Credit: THILO SCHMUELGEN

Follow the live weather updates of the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 fixture, being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Germany.

  • June 30, 2024 01:32
    Follow the match live below:

    LIVE Germany vs Denmark Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended due to rain, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out

    GER v DEN: Follow the Live coverage from the Euro 2024 round of 16 clash between Germany and Denmark from Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

  • June 30, 2024 01:31
    Match resumes

    Referee Michael Oliver resumes play to the relief of thousands of fans in the stadium and the contest starts with a drop ball, exactly from where the match had stopped.

  • June 30, 2024 01:29
    Weather Update!!!

    Strong cells capable of producing thunder and maybe even hail are near Dortmund. Germany is currently playing against Denmark and if these cells come toward Dortmund, the fans inside the stadium should make sure to have a way to stay dry.

  • June 30, 2024 01:28
    Match to restart

    After a delay of 20 minutes, the match is about to resume. 

  • June 30, 2024 01:27
    Official statement from UEFA

    Due to adverse weather conditions (thunderstorms and heavy rain) in Dortmund, it has been decided to suspend the UEFA EURO 2024 Round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark. UEFA will make an announcement on the resumption of the match in due course.

  • June 30, 2024 01:27
    Players are coming out on sidelines to warm-up

    German players are coming out onto the pitch to warm-up as we look for the restart. 

  • June 30, 2024 01:26
    Dortmund current weather

    Current weather in Dortmund

    Precipitation: 43%

    Humidity: 54%

    Wind: 10 km/h

    Thunderstorms occur. There will be squalls with speeds of around 80km/h (22 m/s, 44 kn, Bft 9) as well as heavy rain with precipitation amounts between 15 l/m² and 25 l/m² per hour and small-grain hail

  • June 30, 2024 01:25
    Referee stopped the play due to safety reasons

    The match has been stopped by the referee Michael Oliver as the safety of the players and the spectators are of paramount importance. 

  • June 30, 2024 01:23
    Hailstorm hits Dortmund

    Rain and hail lashes parts of Dortmund including where Signal Iduna Park, where the match is being played. 

  • June 30, 2024 01:20
    Its raining hard in Dortmund

    It is raining very heavily in Dortmund. The fans are rushing for shelters. The match officials are consulting and we’ll get further updates soon!! Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

  • June 30, 2024 01:18
    Match suspended after the half-hour mark

    The round of 16 match in Euro 2024 between Germany and Denmark at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund was stopped by the referee after the half-hour mark, in Germany on Saturday.

    The incident happened in the 36th minute when lightning struck over the stadium and the referee Anthony Taylor signalled the game to be stopped, with the stadium later announcing that fixture was suspended.

