The Euro 2024 round of 16 match between Germany vs Denmark was halted due to thunderstorms on the stadium at the Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund.

In Euro 2012 in Ukraine on the second matchday, on 15 June, the match between Ukraine and France that began at 19:00 local time was interrupted by heavy rainfall and a thunderstorm.

The conditions forced the referee to suspend the game in the fifth minute, and later the play was only resumed after 58 minutes.

UEFA therefore delayed the match between Sweden and England to kick off 15 minutes later than originally scheduled, instead beginning at 22:00 local time, to avoid the matches overlapping.

After 20 minutes of delay, Euro 2024’s Germany and Denmark game resumed again when rain stopped and it was safe for the players and match officials.