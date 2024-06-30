MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why was Schlotterbeck’s goal not given in Germany vs Denmark last-16 match?

Nico Schlotterbeck headed the ball into the net in the 4th minute for Germany against Denmark off of a corner but a goal was not given even without a brief VAR check.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 00:43 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Nico Schlotterbeck’s goal was not given.
Germany’s Nico Schlotterbeck’s goal was not given. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s Nico Schlotterbeck’s goal was not given. | Photo Credit: AFP

Nico Schlotterbeck headed the ball into the net in the 4th minute for Germany against Denmark off of a corner but a goal was not given even without a brief VAR check.

Schlotterbeck ran into the box and was not off-side as well but during the build-up, Joshua Kimmich brought Andreas Skov Olsen down.

Kimmich blocked the Danish player who was marking Schlotterbeck and hence he could run towards the goal completely unmarked and head the ball into the goal.

The goal was not given, because the foul happened well before the ball went inside the net hence despite the German players celebrating, the goal didn’t stand.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Schlotterbeck’s goal not given in Germany vs Denmark last-16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Eriksen, Rudiger start in round of 16 clash, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic upbeat for The Championships after testing knee to maximum
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought
    Ayan Acharya
  5. IND vs SA: India makes history, beats South Africa in a thrilling T20 World Cup final
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Schlotterbeck’s goal not given in Germany vs Denmark last-16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Germany vs Denmark match in pictures, Euro 2024: Photo gallery from GER v DEN
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Wirtz, Mittelstadt benched; Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Schlotterbeck’s goal not given in Germany vs Denmark last-16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Eriksen, Rudiger start in round of 16 clash, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic upbeat for The Championships after testing knee to maximum
    Reuters
  4. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought
    Ayan Acharya
  5. IND vs SA: India makes history, beats South Africa in a thrilling T20 World Cup final
    Ashwin Achal
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment