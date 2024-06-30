Euro 2024: Why was Schlotterbeck’s goal not given in Germany vs Denmark last-16 match?

Nico Schlotterbeck headed the ball into the net in the 4th minute for Germany against Denmark off of a corner but a goal was not given even without a brief VAR check.
Schlotterbeck ran into the box and was not off-side as well but during the build-up, Joshua Kimmich brought Andreas Skov Olsen down.
Kimmich blocked the Danish player who was marking Schlotterbeck and hence he could run towards the goal completely unmarked and head the ball into the goal.
The goal was not given, because the foul happened well before the ball went inside the net hence despite the German players celebrating, the goal didn’t stand.
