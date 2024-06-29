MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?

Danish midfielder Morten Hjulmand is not playing in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash against Germany at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:25 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s midfielder Morten Hjulmand reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia.
Denmark’s midfielder Morten Hjulmand reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Denmark’s midfielder Morten Hjulmand reacts during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C football match between Denmark and Serbia. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is not playing for Denmark in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 knockout match against Switzerland at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The 25-year-old has been a constant presence in the Danish midfield. He started all the three matches for the Red and Whites and formed a robust midfield trio with Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, Hjulmand will not be playing for the Denmark team in the round of 16 clash after he received a yellow card in its last encounter with Serbia.

This was his second yellow card in the group stage after he was cautioned in its Euro 2024 opener against Slovenia.

The Sporting CP midfielder made an important contribution in Denmark’s second match, when he scored against England to cancel-out Harry Kane’s strike.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal.  )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Denmark /

Switzerland

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Skipping Wimbledon warm-ups was the smarter decision: Iga Swiatek
    Reuters
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 161/6 (19); Target-177; SA needs 16 off the last over, Pandya to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 highlights, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Italy knocked out of Euros
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Updates, Euro 2024: Lineups out, Eriksen, Rudiger start in GER v DEN round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Switzerland knocks Italy out to book quarterfinal spot
    Team Sportstar
  3. Italy out of Euro 2024: Full results of Switzerland in Euros after Switzerland vs Italy round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Jonathan Tah not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Updates, Euro 2024: Lineups out, Eriksen, Rudiger start in GER v DEN round of 16
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Skipping Wimbledon warm-ups was the smarter decision: Iga Swiatek
    Reuters
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: SA 161/6 (19); Target-177; SA needs 16 off the last over, Pandya to bowl
    Team Sportstar
  3. Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 highlights, round of 16: SUI 2-0 ITA; Italy knocked out of Euros
    Team Sportstar
  4. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Updates, Euro 2024: Lineups out, Eriksen, Rudiger start in GER v DEN round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment