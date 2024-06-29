Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand is not playing for Denmark in the Euro 2024 Round of 16 knockout match against Switzerland at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.

The 25-year-old has been a constant presence in the Danish midfield. He started all the three matches for the Red and Whites and formed a robust midfield trio with Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

However, Hjulmand will not be playing for the Denmark team in the round of 16 clash after he received a yellow card in its last encounter with Serbia.

This was his second yellow card in the group stage after he was cautioned in its Euro 2024 opener against Slovenia.

The Sporting CP midfielder made an important contribution in Denmark’s second match, when he scored against England to cancel-out Harry Kane’s strike.

ALSO READ | Euro 2024 knockouts: Red, yellow card rules explained

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.