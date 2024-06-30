T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought

Years from now, when discussions turn to the 2024 T20 World Cup final, which India won against South Africa, Virat Kohli’s 76, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional spell with both the new and old ball and Hardik Pandya’s final over will undoubtedly be the highlights.

But amid these accolades, Axar Patel’s crucial knock should not be overlooked.

Following the loss of three wickets for 34 runs in the PowerPlay, Axar was promoted up the order as a circuit-breaker. His 47 off 31 balls ended up perfectly complementing Kohli’s innings of 76.

While Kohli masterfully accumulated runs through singles and doubles, patiently waiting for opportunities to hit boundaries, Axar provided the necessary aggression.

READ: Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final

He took on Aiden Markram’s off-spin in the eighth over, slog-sweeping it over deep midwicket for India’s first six of the innings.

He then hit a maximum off Keshav Maharaj in the next over, who was spinning the ball into him, and another off Tabraiz Shamsi in the 12th over. The highlight of his innings was a lofted straight drive off the first ball of Kagiso Rabada’s new spell in the 14th over, sending it 85 meters over long-on.

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli broke the record for the highest partnership for India for any wicket in a T20 World Cup final during the match between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

This shot showcased immense skill and justified the decision to send him up the order.

“It means everything to me. When I came to this World Cup - in the last few years I’ve been getting injured - this time I felt like I wanted to do something good for India.

I’m trying to keep it simple. I just think it’s another match. For Rohit Sharma, he’s an amazing man, and he led India to an amazing World Cup,” Axar said after the match. “We were told to just do our best. I wasn’t expecting to be bumped up the order,” he added.

Axar’s performance also ensured favourable entry points for India’s big hitters, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

Dube, who had struggled earlier, scored a crucial 27 off 16 balls. Axar came out to bat in the fifth over and stayed at the crease until the 14th.

ALSO READ: This is the work of last three-four years, says Rohit Sharma after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Looking at his innings progression, one would notice that he hit a boundary in five of those overs, maintaining the momentum and helping India reach a competitive score of 176. Axar’s dismissal could be put down to some lazy running as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s lasered throw from wicketkeeper caught him short at the far end in the 14th over.

With the ball, Axar had a forgettable outing, with Heinrich Klaasen smacking 24 off his one over and threatening to run away with the game at the death.

Axar can now look back at the over as a singular blemish in a game, where his contributions in ending India’s 13-year-long World Cup drought wouldn’t remain a mere footnote.