MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought

IND vs SA: While Kohli masterfully accumulated runs through singles and doubles, patiently waiting for opportunities to hit boundaries, Axar provided the necessary aggression.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 00:33 IST , Barbados - 3 MINS READ

Ayan Acharya
Ayan Acharya
Looking at his innings progression, one would notice that he hit a boundary in five of those overs, maintaining the momentum and helping India reach a competitive score of 176.
Looking at his innings progression, one would notice that he hit a boundary in five of those overs, maintaining the momentum and helping India reach a competitive score of 176. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Looking at his innings progression, one would notice that he hit a boundary in five of those overs, maintaining the momentum and helping India reach a competitive score of 176. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Years from now, when discussions turn to the 2024 T20 World Cup final, which India won against South Africa, Virat Kohli’s 76, Jasprit Bumrah’s exceptional spell with both the new and old ball and Hardik Pandya’s final over will undoubtedly be the highlights.

But amid these accolades, Axar Patel’s crucial knock should not be overlooked.

Following the loss of three wickets for 34 runs in the PowerPlay, Axar was promoted up the order as a circuit-breaker. His 47 off 31 balls ended up perfectly complementing Kohli’s innings of 76.

While Kohli masterfully accumulated runs through singles and doubles, patiently waiting for opportunities to hit boundaries, Axar provided the necessary aggression.

READ: Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final

He took on Aiden Markram’s off-spin in the eighth over, slog-sweeping it over deep midwicket for India’s first six of the innings.

He then hit a maximum off Keshav Maharaj in the next over, who was spinning the ball into him, and another off Tabraiz Shamsi in the 12th over. The highlight of his innings was a lofted straight drive off the first ball of Kagiso Rabada’s new spell in the 14th over, sending it 85 meters over long-on.

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli broke the record for the highest partnership for India for any wicket in a T20 World Cup final during the match between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday.
Axar Patel and Virat Kohli broke the record for the highest partnership for India for any wicket in a T20 World Cup final during the match between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Axar Patel and Virat Kohli broke the record for the highest partnership for India for any wicket in a T20 World Cup final during the match between India and South Africa in Barbados on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R Deepak / The Hindu

This shot showcased immense skill and justified the decision to send him up the order.

“It means everything to me. When I came to this World Cup - in the last few years I’ve been getting injured - this time I felt like I wanted to do something good for India.

I’m trying to keep it simple. I just think it’s another match. For Rohit Sharma, he’s an amazing man, and he led India to an amazing World Cup,” Axar said after the match. “We were told to just do our best. I wasn’t expecting to be bumped up the order,” he added.

Axar’s performance also ensured favourable entry points for India’s big hitters, Shivam Dube and Hardik Pandya.

Dube, who had struggled earlier, scored a crucial 27 off 16 balls. Axar came out to bat in the fifth over and stayed at the crease until the 14th.

ALSO READ: This is the work of last three-four years, says Rohit Sharma after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

Looking at his innings progression, one would notice that he hit a boundary in five of those overs, maintaining the momentum and helping India reach a competitive score of 176. Axar’s dismissal could be put down to some lazy running as wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock’s lasered throw from wicketkeeper caught him short at the far end in the 14th over.

With the ball, Axar had a forgettable outing, with Heinrich Klaasen smacking 24 off his one over and threatening to run away with the game at the death.

Axar can now look back at the over as a singular blemish in a game, where his contributions in ending India’s 13-year-long World Cup drought wouldn’t remain a mere footnote.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

Axar Patel

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Full list of highest individual scores in T20 World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought
    Ayan Acharya
  2. IND vs SA: This is the work of last three-four years, says Rohit Sharma after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  4. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Reactions: India wins T20 World Cup 2024, beats South Africa in final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  3. T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Axar Patel’s batting beyond a footnote in ending India’s World Cup drought
    Ayan Acharya
  4. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SA: Full list of highest individual scores in T20 World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment