IND vs SA: This is the work of last three-four years, says Rohit Sharma after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma on Saturday said the team’s T20 World Cup triumph was the culmination of the efforts put over the last four years.

“Very hard to sum up what we have been through for the last three-four years. We work very hard as a team, lot has gone on behind the scenes. It is not today, it is what we have been doing for the last few years. We have played lots of high pressure games and come on the wrong side too.

“But the guys understand what is to be done when the back is against the wall, we stuck together and the guys, all of us really wanted to win this really bad. I am very proud of this bunch of boys to give us the liberty to play the way we want and execute. And credit needs to go to the management as well,” Rohit said after the match.

On Virat Kohli’s form, Rohit said: “Nobody was in doubt with Virat’s form. We know the quality he has, come the occasion the big players will stand up. Virat was holding that end up for us, we wanted someone to bat as long as possible. This wasn’t a wicket where a new guy could come and play straight. That’s where the experience of Virat comes through. I’ve been someone who has seen him play for so many years, but even I don’t know how he does it. It is a masterclass. He backs his skills and he is a very confident lad.”

On Hardik defending 16 runs off the final over, Rohit said: “Hardik was brilliant as well, bowling that last over. Fantastic for the fans to support us through New York till Barbados. And all the guys in India, it is a late night but I’m sure they’ll all be waiting to watch this. They have been waiting a long time, just like us.”