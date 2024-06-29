Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years

The emotions were high as Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma broke down after India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday to win its first major trophy after 11 long years.

India's Hardik Pandya, second left, celebrates with teammates after their win against South Africa in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, Saturday, June 29, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan) | Photo Credit: AP

India beat South Africa in the final to win T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years.

Player of the Match Virat Kohli and Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah were also emotional after the win.

More to follow