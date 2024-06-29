The emotions were high as Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma broke down after India beat South Africa in the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday to win its first major trophy after 11 long years.
India beat South Africa in the final to win T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years.
Player of the Match Virat Kohli and Player of the Tournament Jasprit Bumrah were also emotional after the win.
More to follow
Latest on Sportstar
- India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
- Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
- Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years
- Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over
- Euro 2024: Switzerland knocks Italy out to book quarterfinal spot
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE