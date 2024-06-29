MagazineBuy Print

LIVE Reactions: India wins T20 World Cup 2024, beats South Africa in final

India beat South Africa by seven runs in the final to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, at the Kingston Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:50 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s players celebrate their win against South Africa in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup final cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: AP
India beat South Africa by seven runs in the final to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, at the Kingston Oval in Barbados on Sunday.

  Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Sneh Rana's Chennai magic makes a case for consistent national selection
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
  T20 World Cup 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony Full List of Awards: Kohli Player of the Match, Bumrah Player of Tournament
    Team Sportstar
  1. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Reactions: India wins T20 World Cup 2024, beats South Africa in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. India wins T20 World Cup 2024 title, beats South Africa by seven runs
    Team Sportstar
  1. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. IND-W vs SA-W One-off Test: Sneh Rana’s Chennai magic makes a case for consistent national selection
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
  5. T20 World Cup 2024 Final, Presentation Ceremony Full List of Awards: Kohli Player of the Match, Bumrah Player of Tournament
    Team Sportstar
