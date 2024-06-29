LIVE Reactions: India wins T20 World Cup 2024, beats South Africa in final

India beat South Africa by seven runs in the final to win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, at the Kingston Oval in Barbados on Sunday.
