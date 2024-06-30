Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

India captain Rohit Sharma shared an emotional moment with Hardik Pandya after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.

After the seven-run win, Rohit kissed Hardik on the cheek as the latter was speaking after the match to Nasser Hussain.

“Means a lot. It is very emotional. We have been working very hard but something was not clicking. I think it is more special for me, the last six months I have been grateful for not speaking a word. things have been unfair but I believed if I keep working hard there will be a time where I will be able to shine. I think that sums everything up. It was a dream to win and especially getting an opportunity like this,” Hardik said after the match.

Hardik Pandya kissed by Rohit Sharma after India won the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Hardik bowled the final over of the innings where he defended 16 runs.

On bowling the last over, Hardik said: “We always belived we can do it. It was just about keeping calm and executing the plans. And let the pressure come to them. Credit to Jassie and the fast bowlers the way they bowled the last four-five overs, it changed everything.

“I knew if I am not going to be calm it is not going to help me. So, for me it was simple that I execute my plans and make sure every ball I bowl I give it my hundred percent. I have been in this situation before, I might not have won but I always enjoy pressure. All of a sudden my run up speed increases. It has been wonderful.”

“I mean I am very happy for him. Really enjoyed working with him. To give him a farewell like this, this is how his coaching career ends. We had a very good relationship, kind of became friends. Very excited and very happy for him,” Pandya said on Rahul Dravid signing off with a World title.