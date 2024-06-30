MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024

T20 World Cup 2024: Hardik bowled the final over of the innings where he defended 16 runs, preventing South Africa from getting to 177 runs.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 00:00 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Hardik Pandya, right, listens to captain Rohit Sharma.
India’s Hardik Pandya, right, listens to captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s Hardik Pandya, right, listens to captain Rohit Sharma. | Photo Credit: PTI

India captain Rohit Sharma shared an emotional moment with Hardik Pandya after India won the T20 World Cup 2024 in Barbados on Saturday.

After the seven-run win, Rohit kissed Hardik on the cheek as the latter was speaking after the match to Nasser Hussain.

“Means a lot. It is very emotional. We have been working very hard but something was not clicking. I think it is more special for me, the last six months I have been grateful for not speaking a word. things have been unfair but I believed if I keep working hard there will be a time where I will be able to shine. I think that sums everything up. It was a dream to win and especially getting an opportunity like this,” Hardik said after the match.

Hardik Pandya kissed by Rohit Sharma after India won the T20 World Cup.
Hardik Pandya kissed by Rohit Sharma after India won the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar
lightbox-info

Hardik Pandya kissed by Rohit Sharma after India won the T20 World Cup. | Photo Credit: Disney+ Hotstar

Hardik bowled the final over of the innings where he defended 16 runs.

On bowling the last over, Hardik said: “We always belived we can do it. It was just about keeping calm and executing the plans. And let the pressure come to them. Credit to Jassie and the fast bowlers the way they bowled the last four-five overs, it changed everything.

“I knew if I am not going to be calm it is not going to help me. So, for me it was simple that I execute my plans and make sure every ball I bowl I give it my hundred percent. I have been in this situation before, I might not have won but I always enjoy pressure. All of a sudden my run up speed increases. It has been wonderful.”

“I mean I am very happy for him. Really enjoyed working with him. To give him a farewell like this, this is how his coaching career ends. We had a very good relationship, kind of became friends. Very excited and very happy for him,” Pandya said on Rahul Dravid signing off with a World title.

Related Topics

T20 WORLD Cup 2024 /

India /

South Africa /

Hardik Pandya

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on T20 World Cup

  1. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
  2. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. LIVE Reactions: India wins T20 World Cup 2024, beats South Africa in final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma get emotional after India clinches T20 World Cup trophy after 17 years
    Team Sportstar
  5. India wins T20 World Cup 2024 title, beats South Africa by seven runs
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. India full list of results in ICC tournaments after Men in Blue clinch second T20 World Cup title
    Team Sportstar
  5. Rohit Sharma kisses Hardik Pandya in emotional moment after India wins T20 World Cup 2024
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment