Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday to record the second-highest individual total by an Indian batter in the title clash.

Kohli is the record holder as well for India, with his 77 runs against Sri Lanka in the final in 2014.

The highest individual score in the final of the T20 Worldn Cup belongs to West Indies batter Marlon Samuels, who struck an unbeaten 85 against England in 2016.

HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES IN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL

Marlon Samuels 85*(66) - West Indies vs England (2016)

Kane Williamson 85(48) - New Zealand vs Australia (2021)

Marlon Samuels 78(56) - West Indies vs Sri Lanka (2012)

Mitchell Marsh 77*(56) - Australia vs New Zealand (2021)

Virat Kohli 77(58) - India vs Sri Lanka (2014)

Virat Kohli 76(58) - India vs South Africa (2024)

