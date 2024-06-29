Virat Kohli scored 76 runs in the final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa in Barbados on Saturday to record the second-highest individual total by an Indian batter in the title clash.
Kohli is the record holder as well for India, with his 77 runs against Sri Lanka in the final in 2014.
The highest individual score in the final of the T20 Worldn Cup belongs to West Indies batter Marlon Samuels, who struck an unbeaten 85 against England in 2016.
HIGHEST INDIVIDUAL SCORES IN T20 WORLD CUP FINAL
- Marlon Samuels 85*(66) - West Indies vs England (2016)
- Kane Williamson 85(48) - New Zealand vs Australia (2021)
- Marlon Samuels 78(56) - West Indies vs Sri Lanka (2012)
- Mitchell Marsh 77*(56) - Australia vs New Zealand (2021)
- Virat Kohli 77(58) - India vs Sri Lanka (2014)
- Virat Kohli 76(58) - India vs South Africa (2024)
MORE TO FOLLOW
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA, T20 World Cup 2024 Final LIVE gallery: Kohli falls for 76; Hardik, Dube look for late flourish
- India vs South Africa Live Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: IND 169/5; Kohli falls after scoring fifty
- Virat Kohli ends T20 World Cup 2024 campaign on high, finishes with 151 runs
- LIVE Switzerland vs Italy Euro 2024 score, round of 16: SUI 0-0 ITA; First half underway
- Virat Kohli records his slowest fifty in T20Is during India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE