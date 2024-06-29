  • Marlon Samuels 85*(66) - West Indies vs England (2016)
  • Kane Williamson 85(48) - New Zealand vs Australia (2021)
  • Marlon Samuels 78(56) - West Indies vs Sri Lanka (2012)
  • Mitchell Marsh 77*(56) - Australia vs New Zealand (2021)
  • Virat Kohli 77(58) - India vs Sri Lanka (2014)
  • Virat Kohli 76(58) - India vs South Africa (2024)