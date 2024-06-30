The round of 16 match in Euro 2024 between Germany and Denmark at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund was stopped by the referee after the half-hour mark, in Germany on Saturday.
The incident happened in the 36th minute when lightning struck over the stadium and the referee Michael Oliver signalled the game to be stopped, with the stadium later announcing that fixture was suspended.
FOLLOW LIVE WEATHER UPDATES OF THE STADIUM HERE: Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates
More to follow.
Latest on Sportstar
- Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
- LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning
- Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match suspended due to thunderstorm; Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash
- Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
- Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024 suspended: Has a Euros match ever been suspended due to weather before?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE