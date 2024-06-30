MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?

The round of 16 match between Germany and Denmark was stopped after the half-hour mark by the referee after lightning struck over the stadium in Dortmund on Saturday.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 01:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Denmark’s Joakim Maehle reacts after sustaining an injury as Germany’s Antonio Rudiger, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg look on.
Denmark’s Joakim Maehle reacts after sustaining an injury as Germany’s Antonio Rudiger, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg look on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Denmark’s Joakim Maehle reacts after sustaining an injury as Germany’s Antonio Rudiger, Denmark’s Christian Eriksen and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg look on. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The round of 16 match in Euro 2024 between Germany and Denmark at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund was stopped by the referee after the half-hour mark, in Germany on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 36th minute when lightning struck over the stadium and the referee Michael Oliver signalled the game to be stopped, with the stadium later announcing that fixture was suspended.

FOLLOW LIVE WEATHER UPDATES OF THE STADIUM HERE: Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates

More to follow.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match suspended due to thunderstorm; Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024 suspended: Has a Euros match ever been suspended due to weather before?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024 suspended: Has a Euros match ever been suspended due to weather before?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was Schlotterbeck’s goal not given in Germany vs Denmark last-16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. LIVE Germany vs Denmark match in pictures, Euro 2024: Photo gallery from GER v DEN
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Germany vs Denmark LIVE Score, Euro 2024: GER 0-0 DEN; Match suspended, Schlotterbeck’s goal ruled out
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Germany vs Denmark, EURO 2024 round of 16 weather updates: Match suspended after lightning
    Team Sportstar
  3. Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match suspended due to thunderstorm; Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why was Germany vs Denmark round of 16 match suspended?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024 suspended: Has a Euros match ever been suspended due to weather before?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment