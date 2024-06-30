Germany vs Denmark, Euro 2024: Match resumes after being suspended due to thunderstorm; Top talking points from GER v DEN Round of 16 clash

After the end of group-stage matches of the 2024 European Championship have reached the knockout stage and host nation Germany faces Denmark in the round of 16.

Sportstar looks at the top talking points of the clash:

Wirtz and Mittelstadt on the bench

Wirtz scored the first goal of Euro 2024 and has been an integral part of Germany’s squad in all of its three group stage matches but has been benched for Leroy Sane.

Wirtz started the tournament strong but since then hasn’t really shined like he did in the following matches against Hungary or Switzerland.

Even Maximilian Mittelstadt has been benched but that may be because he is on a yellow card and it’s probably for a precautionary reason to not risk him from being suspended.

READ MORE

Schlotterbeck goal not given!

Nico Schlotterbeck headed the ball into the net in the 4th minute for Germany against Denmark off of a corner but a goal was not given even without a brief VAR check.

Schlotterbeck ran into the box and was not off-side as well but during the build-up, Joshua Kimmich brought Andreas Skov Olsen down.

Kimmich blocked the Danish player who was marking Schlotterbeck and hence he could run towards the goal completely unmarked and head the ball into the goal.

More to follow.

Match was suspended due to adverse weather!

The round of 16 match in Euro 2024 between Germany and Denmark at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund was stopped by the referee after the half-hour mark, in Germany on Saturday.

The incident happened in the 36th minute when lightning struck over the stadium and the referee Michael Oliver signalled the game to be stopped, with the stadium later announcing that fixture was suspended.

The match has been resumed again.

More to follow.