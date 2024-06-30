MagazineBuy Print

Euro 2024: Germany weather storm to beat Denmark and reach quarters

The game was suspended for 20 minutes in the first half due to the weather due to bad weather.

Published : Jun 30, 2024 02:49 IST , DORTMUND - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Kai Havertz scored the opening goal against Denmark in Euro 2024.
Germany’s Kai Havertz scored the opening goal against Denmark in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Germany’s Kai Havertz scored the opening goal against Denmark in Euro 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Kai Havertz and Jamal Musiala’s second-half goals sent Germany into the Euro 2024 quarter-finals with a 2-0 win over Denmark on Saturday after their last-16 clash was delayed by thunderstorm.

The game was suspended for 20 minutes in the first half due to the weather before Danish defender Joachim Andersen went from hero to zero soon after the break when his close-range finish was disallowed for offside before he conceded a penalty converted by Havertz in the 53rd minute.

Nico Schlotterbeck earlier had a goal ruled out for a foul in the build-up as Germany started strongly in front of an expectant crowd, but Denmark grew into the game and went close either side of halftime.

The hosts established an unassailable lead in the 68th minute, however, when Musiala ran on to a ball over the top and curled home his third goal of the tournament to put Germany into the last eight, where they will face Spain or Georgia.

