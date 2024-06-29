Germany vs Denmark LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, GER v DEN preview

Having topped the group and with the whole nation behind his team, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has tough decisions to make ahead of a last-16 clash with a Denmark side who have smouldered, but not yet caught fire at Euro 2024.

From Berlin to Braunschweig, the question on every German fan’s lips is who will start up front on Saturday, with Kai Havertz being preferred for the three Group A games and Niclas Fuellkrug coming off the bench to deliver much-needed goals.

The latter laid down a marker in the final group game.

With Germany a goal down to Switzerland and looking like they would have to settle for second place, Fuellkrug scored a typically powerful stoppage-time header to snatch a draw and top spot in the standings.

For all his qualities, Havertz has not scored yet at the Euros, and against a Danish defence that ground its way to draws against England, Slovakia and Serbia, the power and physicality of Fuellkrug may prove the best option.

ALSO READ | Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024

Some observers believe that Havertz and Fuellkrug could be deployed together.

“I can imagine Havertz playing one position further down (the pitch) ... he would be good as a false nine,” German World Cup winner Olaf Thon, who works as a pundit for German broadcaster Sport1, told Reuters.

Nagelsmann will also have to choose a replacement for centre back Jonathan Tah, who picked up his second yellow card of against the Swiss, the coach replacing him on the hour mark with Nico Schlotterbeck.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO