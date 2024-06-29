MagazineBuy Print

Germany vs Denmark LIVE streaming info: When and where to watch Euro 2024 match, GER v DEN preview

Here is everything you need to know about the live telecast and online streaming information of the Euro 2024 Round of 16 clash between Germany vs Denmark.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 07:24 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s midfielder Leroy Sane and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala attend a MD-1 training session at the team’s base camp in Herzogenaurach, on June 28, 2024.
Germany’s midfielder Leroy Sane and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala attend a MD-1 training session at the team’s base camp in Herzogenaurach, on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Germany’s midfielder Leroy Sane and Germany’s midfielder Jamal Musiala attend a MD-1 training session at the team’s base camp in Herzogenaurach, on June 28, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Having topped the group and with the whole nation behind his team, Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has tough decisions to make ahead of a last-16 clash with a Denmark side who have smouldered, but not yet caught fire at Euro 2024.

From Berlin to Braunschweig, the question on every German fan’s lips is who will start up front on Saturday, with Kai Havertz being preferred for the three Group A games and Niclas Fuellkrug coming off the bench to deliver much-needed goals.

The latter laid down a marker in the final group game.

With Germany a goal down to Switzerland and looking like they would have to settle for second place, Fuellkrug scored a typically powerful stoppage-time header to snatch a draw and top spot in the standings.

For all his qualities, Havertz has not scored yet at the Euros, and against a Danish defence that ground its way to draws against England, Slovakia and Serbia, the power and physicality of Fuellkrug may prove the best option.

ALSO READ | Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 

Some observers believe that Havertz and Fuellkrug could be deployed together.

“I can imagine Havertz playing one position further down (the pitch) ... he would be good as a false nine,” German World Cup winner Olaf Thon, who works as a pundit for German broadcaster Sport1, told Reuters.

Nagelsmann will also have to choose a replacement for centre back Jonathan Tah, who picked up his second yellow card of against the Swiss, the coach replacing him on the hour mark with Nico Schlotterbeck.

READ THE FULL PREVIEW HERE

LIVESTREAM AND TELECAST INFO

When and where will the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 Round of 16 match kick off?
The Euro 2024 Group E match between Germany vs Denmark will kick off at 12:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 30 at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?
The Euro 2024 Group D match between Germany vs Denmark will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Ten 2 SD & HD in English, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD in Hindi, Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD in Tamil & Telugu and Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD in Bengali & Malayalam.
Where to live-stream Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 Round of 16 match?
The match can be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website.

