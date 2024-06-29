MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?

Wirtz scored the first goal of Euro 2024 and has been an integral part of Germany’s squad in all of its three group stage matches but has been benched for Leroy Sane.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:51 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Germany’s Florian Wirtz.
Germany’s Florian Wirtz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Germany’s Florian Wirtz. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Young German sensation Florian Wirtz has been left out of Germany’s squad against Denmark in its Euro 2024 round of 16 match.

Wirtz scored the first goal of Euro 2024 and has been an integral part of Germany’s squad in all of its three group stage matches but has been benched for Leroy Sane.

Wirtz started the tournament strong but since then hasn’t really shined like he did in the following matches against Hungary or Switzerland.

He only has four attempts on goal in Euro 2024 out of which only one is on-target which was his solitary goal. While his replacement Sane has made some great appearances off the bench and has made seven attempts on goal in just 73 minutes overall has gotten three of them on target.

Sane has also made eight successful dribbles compared to Wirtz in his limited minutes.

Statistically Sane has had a far better campaign statistically compared to Wirtz who has played 197 minutes, 124 more than Sane.

Wirtz could come off of the bench to make an impact in the second half.

Even Maximilian Mittelstadt has been benched but that may be because he is on a yellow card and it’s for a precautionary reason to not risk him from being suspended.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Florian Wirtz /

Germany /

Denmark

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final
    PTI
  2. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  2. Euro 2024: Why is Morten Hjulmand not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Switzerland knocks Italy out to book quarterfinal spot
    Reuters
  4. Italy out of Euro 2024: Full results of Switzerland in Euros after Switzerland vs Italy round of 16
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024: Why is Jonathan Tah not playing in Germany vs Denmark?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Virat Kohli announces retirement from T20I cricket after India beats South Africa in T20 World Cup 2024 final
    PTI
  2. Virat Kohli retires: LIVE reactions after Kohli announces retirement from T20 International Cricket
    Team Sportstar
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over
    Team Sportstar
  5. India vs South Africa LIVE Score, T20 World Cup Final 2024: India wins by 7 runs, clinches the World Cup; Virat announces T20I retirement; Bumrah PoTS
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment