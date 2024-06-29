Euro 2024: Why is Wirtz not starting in Germany vs Denmark round of 16 clash?

Young German sensation Florian Wirtz has been left out of Germany’s squad against Denmark in its Euro 2024 round of 16 match.

Wirtz scored the first goal of Euro 2024 and has been an integral part of Germany’s squad in all of its three group stage matches but has been benched for Leroy Sane.

Wirtz started the tournament strong but since then hasn’t really shined like he did in the following matches against Hungary or Switzerland.

He only has four attempts on goal in Euro 2024 out of which only one is on-target which was his solitary goal. While his replacement Sane has made some great appearances off the bench and has made seven attempts on goal in just 73 minutes overall has gotten three of them on target.

Sane has also made eight successful dribbles compared to Wirtz in his limited minutes.

Statistically Sane has had a far better campaign statistically compared to Wirtz who has played 197 minutes, 124 more than Sane.

Wirtz could come off of the bench to make an impact in the second half.

Even Maximilian Mittelstadt has been benched but that may be because he is on a yellow card and it’s for a precautionary reason to not risk him from being suspended.