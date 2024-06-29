German defender Jonathan is not in the squad for the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 round of 16 clash being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

The Bayer Leverkusen, who has been the starting centre-back under Julian Nagelsmann alongside Antonio Rudiger.

However, he received a yellow card in Germany’s last group stage match against Switzerland.

Earlier, in the tournament opener, Tah received got himself into the book of the referee against Scotland.

According to UEFA rules a player is suspended if he gets two yellow cards.

Here are all the yellow, red card rules explained of the Euro 2024 knockout stages:

Yellow Card: In Euro 2024, if a player gets two yellow cards, he is suspended for a game. Similarly the player is suspended for the second time if he gets four yellow cards.

(PS: All yellow cards are reset, previous cautions are wiped at the end of the quarterfinal stage, hence no player will carry the risk of a yellow-card suspension into the semifinal. )

A yellow card in the quarterfinal is wiped off if a team qualifies, but a red card will suspend the player from the final if a ban of two or more games is handed out.