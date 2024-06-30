Jasprit Bumrah after winning T20 World Cup 2024: Don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over

Jasprit Bumrah finished the tournament with 15 wickets, including two for 18 in the final as India beat South Africa by seven runs to win its second ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in Barbados on Saturday.

Bumrah, who received the Player of the Series award, said, “Usually I’m the one who tries to keep my emotions in check and get the job done but today I don’t have many words, I don’t usually cry after a game but the emotions are taking over.

“We were in trouble but we’re really over the moon to win from that stage. My family is here, we came close last time and we got the job done, there’s no better feeling than to get your team through in a game like this.”

Bumrah, who dismissed Reeza Hendricks and Marco Jansen in the summit clash, said, “When the big day comes, you have to do it. Throughout the tournament, I felt very clear. I always think about one ball and one over at a time, don’t think too far ahead. Emotions can take over, it was taking over but you have to keep it in check but now that the game is over, it can come out and you can scream and shout.”

South Africa was cruising at one stage and required 30 runs from the last five overs with six wickets in hand. Bumrah bowled the 16th and 18th over of the innings and conceded just six runs while also removing Jansen. “I saw the ball was a bit scuffed up and it would reverse a bit, thought which would be the most difficult shot for the batter and was able to execute it,” said the 30-year-old.