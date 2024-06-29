Italy out of Euro 2024: Full results of Switzerland in Euros after Switzerland vs Italy round of 16

Switzerland stunned defending champion Italy in the round of 16 match of the 2024 European Championship, eliminating it with a 2-0 win at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Saturday.

It was the first time the Swiss beat the Italians in the Euros and for the first time in over 30 years across all competitions. Switzerland has qualified six times for the Euros and its best performance was in the last edition of the tournament when it reached the quarterfinals.

SWITZERLAND AT EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS