Italy out of Euro 2024: Full results of Switzerland in Euros after Switzerland vs Italy round of 16

Switzerland stunned defending champion Italy in the round of 16 match of the 2024 European Championship, eliminating it with a 2-0 win in Germany on Saturday.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 23:23 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ruben Vargas of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Switzerland and Italy at Olympiastadion on June 29, 2024 in Berlin, Germany.
Ruben Vargas of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Switzerland and Italy at Olympiastadion on June 29, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
Ruben Vargas of Switzerland celebrates scoring his team’s second goal during the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16 match between Switzerland and Italy at Olympiastadion on June 29, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Switzerland stunned defending champion Italy in the round of 16 match of the 2024 European Championship, eliminating it with a 2-0 win at the Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Saturday.

It was the first time the Swiss beat the Italians in the Euros and for the first time in over 30 years across all competitions. Switzerland has qualified six times for the Euros and its best performance was in the last edition of the tournament when it reached the quarterfinals.

SWITZERLAND AT EUROPEAN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Year Performance
1996 Group Stage
2004 Group Stage
2008 Group Stage
2016 Round of 16
2020 Quarterfinals
2024 Quarterfinals

