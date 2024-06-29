MagazineBuy Print

T20 World Cup: Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in finals

Marlon Samuels of West Indies is the only player to have won the award twice, in 2012 and 2016.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 17:24 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Irfan Pathan of India celebrates the wicket of Yasir Arafat of Pakistan.
Irfan Pathan of India celebrates the wicket of Yasir Arafat of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Irfan Pathan of India celebrates the wicket of Yasir Arafat of Pakistan. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

India and South Africa will lock horns in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Here is a look at all the Man-of-the-Match award winners from the final of the T20 World Cup. Marlon Samuels of West Indies is the only player to have won the award twice, in 2012 and 2016. The award has gone to a player of the winning side on each of the eight occasions.

Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in T20 World Cup finals:

Player Team Opposition Year Batting Bowling
Irfan Pathan India Pakistan 2007 3* (3) 3/16 (4)
Shahid Afridi Pakistan Sri Lanka 2009 54* (40) 1/20 (4)
Craig Kieswetter England Australia 2010 63 (49) -
Marlon Samuels West Indies Sri Lanka 2012 78 (56) 1/15 (4)
Kumar Sangakkara Sri Lanka India 2014 52* (35) -
Marlon Samuels West Indies England 2016 85* (66) -
Mitchell Marsh Australia New Zealand 2021 77* (50) 0/11 (1)
Sam Curran England Pakistan 2022 - 3/12 (4)

