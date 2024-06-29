T20 World Cup: Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in finals

India and South Africa will lock horns in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.

Here is a look at all the Man-of-the-Match award winners from the final of the T20 World Cup. Marlon Samuels of West Indies is the only player to have won the award twice, in 2012 and 2016. The award has gone to a player of the winning side on each of the eight occasions.

Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in T20 World Cup finals: