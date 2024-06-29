India and South Africa will lock horns in the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on Saturday.
Here is a look at all the Man-of-the-Match award winners from the final of the T20 World Cup. Marlon Samuels of West Indies is the only player to have won the award twice, in 2012 and 2016. The award has gone to a player of the winning side on each of the eight occasions.
Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in T20 World Cup finals:
|Player
|Team
|Opposition
|Year
|Batting
|Bowling
|Irfan Pathan
|India
|Pakistan
|2007
|3* (3)
|3/16 (4)
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|Sri Lanka
|2009
|54* (40)
|1/20 (4)
|Craig Kieswetter
|England
|Australia
|2010
|63 (49)
|-
|Marlon Samuels
|West Indies
|Sri Lanka
|2012
|78 (56)
|1/15 (4)
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|India
|2014
|52* (35)
|-
|Marlon Samuels
|West Indies
|England
|2016
|85* (66)
|-
|Mitchell Marsh
|Australia
|New Zealand
|2021
|77* (50)
|0/11 (1)
|Sam Curran
|England
|Pakistan
|2022
|-
|3/12 (4)
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs SA Final LIVE Scoreboard Updates, T20 World Cup 2024: India looks to end ICC-title drought
- MotoGP: Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia smashes lap record to take pole at Dutch Grand Prix
- India vs South Africa LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2024 Final: Who will win coin flip — Rohit Sharma or Aiden Markram?
- T20 World Cup: Full list of Man-of-the-Match award winners in finals
- IND vs SA, Barbados Weather Live Update: Conditions clear in Bridgetown ahead of India vs South Africa T20 World Cup Final
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE