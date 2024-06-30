Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is, to continue playing Tests and ODIs

India captain Rohit Sharma announced he was retiring from T20 International cricket after winning the World Cup in Saturday’s final.

Rohit said he would be continuing for India in Test and ODI formats but that he was stepping back from the shortest form.

Rohit’s announcement came shortly after his teammate Virat Kohli also said he was retiring from T20 Internationals.

“This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye. I wanted this (trophy) badly. It’s very hard to put in words,” Rohit told the post-match press conference.

“This what I wanted and it happened. I was very desperate for this in my life. Happy that we crossed the line this time,” he added.

He played 159 T20Is in which he scored 4231 runs at a strike rate of 140.89 and an average of 32.05.

As a captain, Rohit played 62 matches where he scored 1905 runs at a strike rate of 149.76 and an average of 34.01. Out of 62, he won 49 matches as captain.