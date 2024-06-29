MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

Take a look at the full list of match officials for the Germany vs Denmark Euro 2024 Round of 16 match being played at the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Published : Jun 29, 2024 07:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Referee Michael Oliver holds the ball during.
Referee Michael Oliver holds the ball during. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Referee Michael Oliver holds the ball during. | Photo Credit: AP

Germany and Denmark will face off against each other in the first knockout round of Euro 2024 at the the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Sunday (June 30, 12:30 AM IST).

Michael Oliver of England will be the referee for the match. Oliver belongs to the select group of referees in the Premier League. He received his FIFA badge in 2012, allowing him to officiate in major international matches. He was appointed to take charge of the final of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees in 2018.

In a May 2022 FIFA pronouncement, Oliver was listed as one of six English officials to oversee matches at that November and December’s World Cup.

On 10 August 2022, he was the referee for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup between Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid.

ALSO READ | Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024 

His compatriots Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will be the assistant referees while Poland’s Stuart Attwell will be the Video Assistant Referee.

Irfan Peljto from Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR CZECHIA VS TURKIYE

Referee: Michael Oliver (England)
Assistant referees: Stuart Burt (England) and Dan Cook (England)
Video Assistant Referee: Stuart Attwell (England)
Assistant Video Assistant Referees: David Coote (England) and Massimiliano Irrati (Italy)
Fourth official: Irfan Peljto (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Euro 2024 /

Germany /

Denmark /

Premier League /

FIFA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, BRA 1-0 PAR, Copa America 2024: Vinicius scores debut competition goal, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Costa Rica Highlights, COL 3-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Comprehensive win confirms Los Cafeteros’ quarterfinals spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  5. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, BRA 1-0 PAR, Copa America 2024: Vinicius scores debut competition goal, match updates
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Brazil vs Paraguay LIVE score, BRA 1-0 PAR, Copa America 2024: Vinicius scores debut competition goal, match updates
    Team Sportstar
  2. LIVE Brazil vs Paraguay match in pictures, Copa America 2024: BRA v PAR real-time photo gallery
    Team Sportstar
  3. Copa America 2024: Colombia dominates Costa Rica 3-0 to reach quarterfinals
    AP
  4. Why is Neymar not playing in Brazil vs Paraguay Copa America 2024 match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Colombia vs Costa Rica Highlights, COL 3-0 CRC, Copa America 2024: Comprehensive win confirms Los Cafeteros’ quarterfinals spot
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment