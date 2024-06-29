Euro 2024: Who is the referee for the Germany vs Denmark Round of 16 match?

Germany and Denmark will face off against each other in the first knockout round of Euro 2024 at the the Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund on Sunday (June 30, 12:30 AM IST).

Michael Oliver of England will be the referee for the match. Oliver belongs to the select group of referees in the Premier League. He received his FIFA badge in 2012, allowing him to officiate in major international matches. He was appointed to take charge of the final of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup and was promoted to the UEFA Elite Group of Referees in 2018.

In a May 2022 FIFA pronouncement, Oliver was listed as one of six English officials to oversee matches at that November and December’s World Cup.

On 10 August 2022, he was the referee for the 2022 UEFA Super Cup between Eintracht Frankfurt and Real Madrid.

ALSO READ | Germany under Nagelsmann – How good has the team been in Euros 2024

His compatriots Stuart Burt and Dan Cook will be the assistant referees while Poland’s Stuart Attwell will be the Video Assistant Referee.

Irfan Peljto from Bosnia and Herzegovina will be the fourth official.

FULL LIST OF MATCH OFFICIALS FOR CZECHIA VS TURKIYE