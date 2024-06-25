MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

EURO 2024: Schick injury doubt for Czechs’ clash with Turkey

Bayer Leverkusen forward Schick hobbled off in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Georgia last time out, just nine minutes after scoring the equaliser.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 21:11 IST , Hamburg - 2 MINS READ

AFP
Czech Republic’s forward #10 Patrik Schick leaves the pitch after being substituted following an injury.
Czech Republic’s forward #10 Patrik Schick leaves the pitch after being substituted following an injury. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Czech Republic’s forward #10 Patrik Schick leaves the pitch after being substituted following an injury. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Czech Republic might have to do without key striker Patrik Schick in its crucial final group game at Euro 2024 against Turkey on Wednesday due to injury, coach Ivan Hasek said.

Bayer Leverkusen forward Schick hobbled off in the second half of the 1-1 draw with Georgia last time out, just nine minutes after scoring the equaliser.

“Schick was in the care of doctors, physiotherapists and masseurs for two days, the injury is getting better. We’ll see tomorrow,” Hasek said of Schick, who was joint top-scorer at Euro 2020 with Cristiano Ronaldo, on Tuesday.

“He is a key player, one of the top scorers in Europe, but if he’s not ready, somebody will have to replace him and I believe they will be ready for that.”

Preview | Turkiye has advantage in battle with Czech Republic for knockout place

The Czechs were quarterfinalists three years ago, but need to beat Turkey in Hamburg to be sure of progressing from Group F this time after a 2-1 defeat by Portugal before the draw with Georgia.

A point could potentially be enough depending on results from other groups and Georgia’s match against Portugal.

“I trust the team, the boys act as a team and I believe it will be obvious on the pitch,” added Hasek, who captained Czechoslovakia to the 1990 World Cup quarter-finals.

“For me as the coach, this is the most important game. We want to advance.

“We have to play, not calculate. We’ll be going there looking for a win.

“We have come here with the goal of reaching the last 16 and it’s not as if we were just saying it. If we don’t advance, it will be a flop.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Patrik Schick /

Czech Republic

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Can Austria qualify for Euros knockouts; Major talking points from NED v AUT
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Schick injury doubt for Czechs’ clash with Turkey
    AFP
  3. Eastbourne International: Raducanu eases past Stephens, advances to second round
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Group D qualification scenarios: How can Austria go through to Round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. France vs Poland LIVE updates, Euro 2024: FRA v POL, Lewandowski leads Polish attack, Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on Football

  1. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Can Austria qualify for Euros knockouts; Major talking points from NED v AUT
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Schick injury doubt for Czechs’ clash with Turkey
    AFP
  3. Euro 2024: Why is Kylian Mbappe wearing a black mask in France vs Poland?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Euro 2024: Why is Wojciech Szczesny not playing in France vs Poland Group D match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024 LIVE Score: Lineups out, Van Dijk, Arnautovic start in NED v AUT Group D clash
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Netherlands vs Austria, Euro 2024: Can Austria qualify for Euros knockouts; Major talking points from NED v AUT
    Team Sportstar
  2. EURO 2024: Schick injury doubt for Czechs’ clash with Turkey
    AFP
  3. Eastbourne International: Raducanu eases past Stephens, advances to second round
    AFP
  4. Euro 2024 Group D qualification scenarios: How can Austria go through to Round of 16?
    Team Sportstar
  5. France vs Poland LIVE updates, Euro 2024: FRA v POL, Lewandowski leads Polish attack, Mbappe starts
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment