EURO 2024: Swiss coaches’ computers stolen; no sensitive data lost

Video analysts responsible for preparing data and tactical information for team coaches were not impacted as they were at Switzerland’s base camp in Stuttgart.

Published : Jun 25, 2024 18:37 IST , DUESSELDORF - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland’s head coach Murat Yakin.
FILE PHOTO: Switzerland’s head coach Murat Yakin. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Switzerland’s head coach Murat Yakin. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland coaches had computers stolen in Duesseldorf during Euro 2024, though no sensitive data or information about its next match against Italy has been compromised, the team said on Tuesday.

Video analysts responsible for preparing data and tactical information for team coaches were not impacted as they were at Switzerland’s base camp in Stuttgart, a spokesperson for the team said, confirming three laptops were taken.

Those affected were part of a delegation of junior national team coaches who were travelling across Germany to observe and analyse matches.

ALSO READ: Euro 2024: Which teams have already qualified for round of 16?

“No sensitive data or no information about the upcoming match against Italy has been lost,” the official said in an email.

Switzerland has reached the knockout stages of its sixth successive major tournament and plays Italy in Berlin on Saturday.

Related Topics

Euro 2024 /

Switzerland /

Italy

