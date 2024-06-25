Euro 2024: Which teams have already qualified for round of 16?

Eight teams have already qualified for the Euro 2024 knockout stages while the teams in Group C through F are yet to play their final matchday of the group stages.

France, England and Netherlands joined Germany, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland and Italy to qualify for the Euro 2024 round of 16 after Albania lost to Spain in the Group B match.

How did Germany qualify?

Host nation Germany became the first team to qualify for the round of 16 after its 2-0 win against Hungary. Julian Nagelsmann’s men opened its campaign with a 5-1 win against Scotland and is confirmed of at least a top two spot.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann celebrates with Jamal Musiala and Ilkay Gundogan after winning against Hungary. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

How did Spain qualify?

Spain was the second team to book its place in the Round of 16 as Group B winner after a 1-0 win against defending champion Italy. La Roja started its campaign with a 3-0 win against Croatia.

Spain players celebrate after the Italy match. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

How did Portugal qualify?

Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal is the latest team to qualify for the Round of 16 after its win against Turkey. It reaches the next round as Group F winner after opening its campaign with a 2-1 win against the Czech Republic.

How did Switzerland qualify?

Switzerland’s Dan Ndoye and team celebrate goal against Germany. | Photo Credit: AP

Switzerland finished its Group A matches second in the standings confirming its spot in the Round of 16.

It opened its campaign with a 3-1 win over Hungary but drew against Scotland. In its final matchday, it drew 1-1 against Germany to end its group stage with five points.

How did Italy qualify?

Italy ended its Group B second in the standings with four points ahead of Croatia confirming its spot in the Round of 16.

Italy opened its campaign with a 2-1 win over Albania, It lost by a solitary goal against leader Spain however it drew 1-1 against Croatia thanks to a last gasp goal by Mattia Zaccagni to go past Croatia in the standings.

How did France qualify?

France’s Kylian Mbappe. | Photo Credit: AP

France qualified before it could play its game against Poland since Albania lost to Spain in Group B.

After two matches, France had four points to its name which is enough to confirm at least a third place finish in its Group D and enough to be the top-four third placed teams across all groups.

Since France and Netherlands are in the same group, only one of the sides will finish third while the other will at least finish as the runner up.

How did England qualify?

England’s Harry Kane. | Photo Credit: AP

England qualified before it could play its game against Slovenia since Albania lost to Spain in Group B.

After two matches, England had four points to its name which is enough to confirm at least a third place finish in Group C and enough to be the top-four third placed teams across all groups.

How did Netherlands qualify?

Memphis Depay of the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: AP

Netherlands qualified before it could play its game against Austria since Albania lost to Spain in Group B.

After two matches, Netherlands had four points to its name which is enough to confirm at least a third place finish in its Group D and enough to be the top-four third placed teams across all groups.

Since France and Netherlands are in the same group, only one of the sides will finish third while the other will at least finish as the runner up.